Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47

An air ambulance has been called to a crash on the A47 near Hockering. - Credit: Simon Parker

An air ambulance has been called to a crash on the A47, which has closed the road in both directions.

Drivers are facing long delays after a collision on the road near Hockering at around 5.17pm this evening [Thursday, February 21].

It has been closed from from Mattishall Lane to Fox Lane.

Norfolk police and two fire crews from Dereham are also at the scene.

The #A47 in #Norfolk is CLOSED both ways between the #B1174 near #Dereham and the #A1074 near #Norwich due to a serious collision. @NorfolkPolice are in attendance, and will be carrying out investigations due to the nature of the incident.



More info: https://t.co/cJDKq6EZbb pic.twitter.com/bmkmUcoyEQ — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 21, 2022

They are currently working to release a person from a vehicle.

Injuries are currently unknown.

It is affecting traffic between Norwich and Dereham. Diversions are in place.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.