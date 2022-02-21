News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:20 PM February 21, 2022
Updated: 6:31 PM February 21, 2022
The Air Ambulance responded.

An air ambulance has been called to a crash on the A47 near Hockering. - Credit: Simon Parker

An air ambulance has been called to a crash on the A47, which has closed the road in both directions. 

Drivers are facing long delays after a collision on the road near Hockering at around 5.17pm this evening [Thursday, February 21].

It has been closed from from Mattishall Lane to Fox Lane.

Norfolk police and two fire crews from Dereham are also at the scene.

They are currently working to release a person from a vehicle.

Injuries are currently unknown. 

It is affecting traffic between Norwich and Dereham. Diversions are in place.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Norfolk Live News
Dereham News
Norwich News

