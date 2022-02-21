Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47
Published: 6:20 PM February 21, 2022
Updated: 6:31 PM February 21, 2022
- Credit: Simon Parker
An air ambulance has been called to a crash on the A47, which has closed the road in both directions.
Drivers are facing long delays after a collision on the road near Hockering at around 5.17pm this evening [Thursday, February 21].
It has been closed from from Mattishall Lane to Fox Lane.
Norfolk police and two fire crews from Dereham are also at the scene.
They are currently working to release a person from a vehicle.
Injuries are currently unknown.
It is affecting traffic between Norwich and Dereham. Diversions are in place.
