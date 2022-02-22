News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A47 reopens after almost seven hours following serious crash

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:18 AM February 22, 2022
Updated: 7:25 AM February 22, 2022
Norfolk police road closure. Photo: Bill Smith

The A47 has reopened after a serious crash closed the road for nearly seven hours. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

A busy road near Norwich reopened in the early hours of the morning after a serious crash closed the carriageway in both directions for almost seven hours.

Drivers faced long delays after the accident near Hockering just after 5.15pm on Monday evening (February 21).

The road had been closed from Mattishall Lane to Fox Lane and affected traffic between Dereham and Norwich.

But just after 1am on Tuesday morning, National Highways East confirmed the route had reopened.

An air ambulance, police and fire crews attended the scene.

Injuries suffered by those involved are still unknown.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Wind and rain drive the waves onto the beach and pier at Cromer.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Storm Franklin to hit Norfolk with gusts of up to 70mph this evening

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Sandie Chivers

Investigations

Takeaways and no dancefloor - Couples claim wedding firm ruined big day

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk due to Storm Franklin

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Empty former Game store in Norwich

Greggs set to open huge new store in Norwich

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon