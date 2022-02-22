A47 reopens after almost seven hours following serious crash

The A47 has reopened after a serious crash closed the road for nearly seven hours. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

A busy road near Norwich reopened in the early hours of the morning after a serious crash closed the carriageway in both directions for almost seven hours.

Drivers faced long delays after the accident near Hockering just after 5.15pm on Monday evening (February 21).

The road had been closed from Mattishall Lane to Fox Lane and affected traffic between Dereham and Norwich.

But just after 1am on Tuesday morning, National Highways East confirmed the route had reopened.

Update: The #A47 has now been reopened in both directions between the #B1174 near #Dereham and #A1074 near #Norwich following an earlier serious collision. Delays are clearing well in the area. Safe journey. pic.twitter.com/IifkqugizG — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) February 22, 2022

An air ambulance, police and fire crews attended the scene.

Injuries suffered by those involved are still unknown.

