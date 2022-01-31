News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Aerial images show trains stuck on flood damaged tracks

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:51 AM January 31, 2022
Passengers near Haddiscoe were evacuated after their train was stuck on the tracks due to heavy flooding.

Passengers near Haddiscoe were evacuated after their train was stuck on the tracks due to heavy flooding. - Credit: Mike Page

Aerial images have revealed the extent of damage to the train tracks near Haddiscoe caused by heavy flooding. 

On Sunday (January 31), passengers were evacuated from the 7.25am Greater Anglia service between Lowestoft and Norwich after ballasts were reported to be moving due to flood water from the River Yare making its way inland.

Drone images capture the extent of the damage after the train was stopped near Haddiscoe.

Images capture the extent of the damage after the train was stopped near Haddiscoe. - Credit: Mike Page

Pictures from the air have shown two halted trains following disruptive weather conditions over the weekend.

Another image shows workers inspecting a stopped train and observing the damage.

Workers observing the damage to the stopped train.

Workers observing the damage to the stopped train. - Credit: Mike Page

Greater Anglia confirmed that no trains will run on the Norwich to Lowestoft line for most of the week.

A replacement bus service will operate from Monday, January 31, and Friday, February 4.

Rail replacement services between Norwich and Lowestoft will call at Oulton Broad North only.

Greater Anglia have cancelled all services on the Lowestoft to Norwich line until Friday.

Greater Anglia has cancelled all services on the Lowestoft to Norwich line until Friday. - Credit: Mike Page

Passengers travelling to other stations are advised to seek alternative routes to travel on.

