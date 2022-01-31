Aerial images show trains stuck on flood damaged tracks
- Credit: Mike Page
Aerial images have revealed the extent of damage to the train tracks near Haddiscoe caused by heavy flooding.
On Sunday (January 31), passengers were evacuated from the 7.25am Greater Anglia service between Lowestoft and Norwich after ballasts were reported to be moving due to flood water from the River Yare making its way inland.
Pictures from the air have shown two halted trains following disruptive weather conditions over the weekend.
Another image shows workers inspecting a stopped train and observing the damage.
Greater Anglia confirmed that no trains will run on the Norwich to Lowestoft line for most of the week.
A replacement bus service will operate from Monday, January 31, and Friday, February 4.
Rail replacement services between Norwich and Lowestoft will call at Oulton Broad North only.
Passengers travelling to other stations are advised to seek alternative routes to travel on.