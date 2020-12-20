Acle Straight closed following serious crash

Published: 6:52 PM December 20, 2020 Updated: 10:11 PM December 20, 2020

The A47 Acle Straight is closed this evening following a serious crash between two cars.

At around 5.30pm on Sunday evening, emergency services were called to a crash on the main road, which happened on the stretch of the road between the Halvergate turn-off and the Runham roundabout.

Emergency services remain on the scene, including police and paramedics. Fire crews from Carrow and Earlham also attended the scene, along with Highways England.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the road is closed entirely between the Acle roundabout and Great Yarmouth.

As of 10pm, the road remained closed with traffic officers continuing to investigate the scene. The police spokesman said the road would likely remain closed will into the early hours.



