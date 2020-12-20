News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Acle Straight closed following serious crash

David Hannant

Published: 6:52 PM December 20, 2020    Updated: 10:11 PM December 20, 2020
People have been calling for the dualling of the A47 Acle Straight for years - but a recent announcement has pushed it back for at least another decade. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The A47 Acle Straight is closed this evening following a serious crash between two cars.

At around 5.30pm on Sunday evening, emergency services were called to a crash on the main road, which happened on the stretch of the road between the Halvergate turn-off and the Runham roundabout.

Emergency services remain on the scene, including police and paramedics. Fire crews from Carrow and Earlham also attended the scene, along with Highways England.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the road is closed entirely between the Acle roundabout and Great Yarmouth.

As of 10pm, the road remained closed with traffic officers continuing to investigate the scene. The police spokesman said the road would likely remain closed will into the early hours.


