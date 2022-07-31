News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Part of A149 closed after Norfolk town crash

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:08 PM July 31, 2022
Part of the A149 in Stalham is closed following a crash

Part of the A149 in Stalham is closed following a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A road has been closed following a crash in a Norfolk town.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the A149 between Stepping Stone Lane and Old Market Road in Stalham at about 4.30pm on Sunday (July 31).

Fire crews from Stalham, North Walsham and Sprowston released vehicle occupants and made the scene safe.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Norfolk Constabulary were contacted for comment.

Norfolk Live News
Stalham News

Don't Miss

A combine harvester has caught fire in a field in Ten Mile Bank, west Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Thick smoke seen billowing into the sky as combine harvester catches fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The A11 has been closed both directions after a three vehicle crash near the Thickthorn roundabout

Norwich Live News

Air ambulance called and two people taken to hospital following A11 crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
An East of England Ambulance is driven along the road in Cambridge.

Call handler's mistake meant vital moments were lost in fight to save baby

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fire engine

Norfolk Live News

Multiple crews battle field fire in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon