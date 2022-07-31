Part of A149 closed after Norfolk town crash

Part of the A149 in Stalham is closed following a crash - Credit: Google Maps

A road has been closed following a crash in a Norfolk town.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the A149 between Stepping Stone Lane and Old Market Road in Stalham at about 4.30pm on Sunday (July 31).

Fire crews from Stalham, North Walsham and Sprowston released vehicle occupants and made the scene safe.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Norfolk Constabulary were contacted for comment.