Man arrested after teenager dies in alleged hit-and-run

A teenager has died after an alleged hit-and-run in Stalham at the weekend.

It happened shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday (July 31) on the A149, between Stepping Stone Lane and Old Market Road.

A silver Lexus SUV was involved in a collision with two pedestrians, with a woman in her late teens pronounced dead at the scene.

The second pedestrian, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a serious arm injury and remains in hospital.

The SUV failed to stop at the scene and continued along the A149 until it collided with a road sign near Tesco.

The driver had minor injuries and was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

He has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken to Great Yarmouth police station for questioning and he remains in custody.

The A149 was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Norfolk Constabulary is keen to hear from any witnesses, motorists with dash cam footage and anybody who witnessed the manner of driving of the silver Lexus SUV or saw the vehicle in the Stalham area before the collision.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to a man and a woman in a Land Rover Discovery who are believed to have stopped at the scene.

Anybody with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 360 of Sunday, July 31 2022.

They can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk