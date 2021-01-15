Man in 20s dies and three others hurt after Audi crashes into wall
- Credit: Google
A man in his 20s has died after a serious crash in west Norfolk in the early hours of this morning.
A blue Audi A4 crashed into a wall on the A148 road at Hillington at around 2.20am.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while three other passengers, two men and a woman, suffered slight injuries.
The road is closed and is likely to stay so until around midday while emergency services remain on scene.
Fire crews from King's Lynn North and Sandringham were also called to the scene at around 2.30am this morning to assist police and the ambulance service.
Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision, or has information about the driving manner of the Audi before the crash.
Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101.
