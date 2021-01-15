News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Busy west Norfolk road shut for 'most of morning' after serious crash

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:45 AM January 15, 2021   
The A148 at Hillington

The A148 at Hillington is closed after a 'serious' car crash. - Credit: Google

A section of the A148 in West Norfolk will be closed for most of the morning after a "serious" crash early on Friday.

Police said at 5am that the road would be closed at the village of Hillington, near King's Lynn, between the B1440 and the B1153, "due to a serious road traffic collision".

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the road will be closed "for most of the morning".

A diversion is in place.

More to follow.

Keep track of the state of Norfolk's roads with our LIVE traffic map.

