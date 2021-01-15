Busy west Norfolk road shut for 'most of morning' after serious crash
Published: 6:45 AM January 15, 2021
A section of the A148 in West Norfolk will be closed for most of the morning after a "serious" crash early on Friday.
Police said at 5am that the road would be closed at the village of Hillington, near King's Lynn, between the B1440 and the B1153, "due to a serious road traffic collision".
Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the road will be closed "for most of the morning".
A diversion is in place.
More to follow.
