Busy west Norfolk road shut for 'most of morning' after serious crash

Published: 6:45 AM January 15, 2021

The A148 at Hillington is closed after a 'serious' car crash. - Credit: Google

A section of the A148 in West Norfolk will be closed for most of the morning after a "serious" crash early on Friday.

Police said at 5am that the road would be closed at the village of Hillington, near King's Lynn, between the B1440 and the B1153, "due to a serious road traffic collision".

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as the road will be closed "for most of the morning".

The A148 is currently closed in both directions at the village of Hillington near Kings Lynn, between the B1440 & B1153. This is due to a serious Road Traffic Collision. Please avoid the area as this will be closed for most of the morning - diversions are in place. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 15, 2021

A diversion is in place.

