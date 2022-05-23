A11 closure to continue as roadworks finally begin

The A11 will remain partially closed as roadworks begin - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Resurfacing work is set to finally begin this weekend on the A11.

The stretch between Spooner Row and Tuttles Interchange had its speed limit reduced to 40mph earlier this month while workers prepared.

From Sunday, May 29, National Highways will begin to remove the old concrete surface and replace it with a new asphalt surface.

Replacement kerbs will be installed, the drainage system refurbished, safety barriers replaced, new cat's eyes added and road markings redone.

The road will remain partially closed while the works are started.

The 40mph limit and single-lane contraflow system will remain in place. Drivers on longer journeys are encouraged to use the diversion.

This part of the A11 was laid in the 1990s and sees 45,000 users a day.

The project, worth £60 million, is aiming to create a smoother road surface for motorists as well as reducing noise and improving safety.

It is expected to be completed in Spring 2023.