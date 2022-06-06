Tory MPs to challenge PM's leadership through no-confidence vote

Tory MPs have requested a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson - Credit: PA

Conservative MPs have requested a vote of no confidence in prime minister Boris Johnson.

The move was announced today (June 6) by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee

The vote means a leadership contest could be triggered if enough MPs agree.

Almost 30 Tory MPs have publicly urged the prime minister to resign, including Waveney MP Peter Aldous, amid the fallout from revelations about Downing Street parties held during lockdown.

But reports have suggested more MPs privately want him to go and that enough letters demanding a confidence vote have been submitted to trigger such a showdown.

Under Conservative Party rules, if 54 letters from MPs are sent to Sir Graham Brady – the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories – asking for a leadership poll then a vote is called.

Only Sir Graham knows how many letters have been received, but he does not reveal the number until publicly declaring the threshold has been reached.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson “welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs”, with a No 10 spokeswoman saying tonight’s vote was “a chance to end months of speculation and allow the Government to draw a line and move on”.

The region's MPs have responded to the news that a vote of no confidence will be held today.

Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk has said in a tweet that the PM has "my 100pc backing" and strongly encouraged colleagues to support him.

She said: "He has delivered on covid recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. He has apologised for mistakes made.

"We must now focus on economic growth."

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has also said Boris Johnson has his "full backing" in today's vote.

In a tweet he said: "He got the key big decisions right on covid, Brexit delivery & supporting Ukraine. He has apologised for mistakes made and we owe it to our constituents to focus on delivering to make lives better."