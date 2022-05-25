How each of our MPs has responded to Sue Gray's Partygate report
Ever since claims of lockdown parties first emerged, our local Conservative MPs have largely seemed reluctant to speak too freely about the scandal - insisting they would rather wait for the report into the allegations to be published.
So, now that civil servant Sue Gray has finally completed her 60-page report - concluding that many of the events "should not have been allowed to happen" and that "senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility" - what do they say?
We asked all our MPs for their reaction, and whether prime minister Boris Johnson's position remains tenable.
This is what they said:
Peter Aldous (Conservative, Waveney)
Mr Aldous had in February called for the prime minister to resign, saying at the time: "I fear that trust in our prime minister - who in many ways is quite a remarkable man - has evaporated, and I do fear that it's not going to come back."
In comments on Wednesday (May 25), following the report's publication, he said: "My position is as it has been for the last four or five months.
"From my perspective, I need to read the report from Sue Gray in full and listen to what comes out over the remainder of the day before making some further considered comment."
Richard Bacon (Conservative, South Norfolk)
Mr Bacon did not respond.
Duncan Baker (Conservative, North Norfolk)
Mr Baker did not respond.
George Freeman (Conservative, Mid Norfolk)
Mr Freeman said he was too busy with government business to respond.
Brandon Lewis (Conservative, Great Yarmouth)
Mr Lewis did not respond to our request for comment. He did however tweet: "The MET investigation has concluded and Sue Gray has completed and published her report.
"The PM has apologised unreservedly and is already implementing her recommendations for change.
"We must now get on and deliver for the British public, as they rightly expect."
Jerome Mayhew (Conservative, Broadland)
Mr Mayhew said he would comment on the report's findings later.
Chloe Smith (Conservative, Norwich North)
Ms Smith said she would publish a statement with her thoughts on the report's findings on her website "in due course for constituents".
Liz Truss (Conservative, South West Norfolk)
Ms Truss did not respond to our request for comment. She did however tweet: "The Prime Minister has apologised and taken responsibility for the mistakes that have been made.
"I back him 100% - we now need to drive our economy forward post-COVID and ensure Putin loses in Ukraine."
James Wild (Conservative, North West Norfolk)
Mr Wild did not respond.
Clive Lewis (Labour, Norwich South)
Mr Lewis - who has been less reticent than Tory MPs - said: "This is extremely disappointing, but at the same time, completely unsurprising.
"This is a government and a prime minister that seems to believe it's not only above the law, but doesn't have to obey any of the rules that constitute decent politics in our country.
"But we should all be aware that this goes so much deeper than just the behaviour of one person.
"Our current political and economic system encourages this kind of behaviour and does very little to restrain it at the moment - and that needs to change."
In a tweet, Mr Lewis also drew attention to the "lack of respect and poor treatment of security and cleaning staff" which Ms Gray identified in her report.
"Remember at the same time they arrogantly disrespected these key-workers & endangered their lives, they were blocking pay rises & decent sick pay for them", Mr Lewis wrote.