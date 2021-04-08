News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norwich City star donates full kit to lucky youth player

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 9:16 AM April 8, 2021   
Todd Cantwell and Andrew Wright, vice-chair of Dereham Town Youth FC, with the kit donated from 4Sports

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell, known as the "Dereham Deco", has continued to support his former youth team by raising money and donating kit.

Elliott Bone from Dereham Town Youth FC's Under 9’s team who won a signed Norwich City shirt in a Christmas raffle

To celebrate the launch of the new Puma range of kit stocked by local retailer 4Sports in Dereham, the Norwich City star, has donated a full kit to Dereham Town Youth FC, his former club.

It comes as the youth team have been able to restart football, with some close matches already under their belt.

Chairman of Dereham Town Youth FC, Mark Donaldson said he's delighted that the mini Magpies were able to head back onto the pitch.

He said: "Team training started last week and our players loved being back at their training venues and filling their boots with Astroturf bits.

"Todd helped us over Christmas to raise valuable funds for the club by donating a signed Norwich City shirt which went to one lucky youth player in our Christmas raffle, raising £430."

