Time is running out for T.rex and mammoth sculptures
- Credit: Denise Bradley
There are just a few days remaining of this year's GoGoDiscover trail - so plenty of families took the opportunity to start saying some fond farewells.
The 55 T.rex and 24 mammoth sculptures appeared on the streets of Norfolk on June 27 and will stomp off on Saturday, September 10 ahead of a charity auction.
The annual trail, delivered in partnership with Wild in Art, raises crucial funds to help local charity Break make life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.
Those still needing to track down the last of the 79 sculptures they are yet to see can use the GoGoDiscover app to find them all, where details of how to support Break are included, as they are on all of the sculpture plinths.
The Forum in Norwich hosted the Farewell Festival this weekend, where there were photo opportunities inside Shredasaurus’ cage, a trail treasure hunt with limited edition merchandise up for grabs, the chance to meet artists who designed the sculptures and illuminations on the Castle at night.