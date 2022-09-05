News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Time is running out for T.rex and mammoth sculptures

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 AM September 5, 2022
Eleven-year-old Lucas Skelton in the cage with the Shredosaurus at the GoGoDiscover Farewell Festiva

Eleven-year-old Lucas Skelton in the cage with the Shredosaurus at the GoGoDiscover Farewell Festival - Credit: Denise Bradley

There are just a few days remaining of this year's GoGoDiscover trail - so plenty of families took the opportunity to start saying some fond farewells.

The 55 T.rex and 24 mammoth sculptures appeared on the streets of Norfolk on June 27 and will stomp off on Saturday, September 10 ahead of a charity auction.

Ezra Cieschinger, two, hugs a T-Rex at the GoGoDiscover Farewell Festival.

Ezra Cieschinger, two, hugs a T-Rex at the GoGoDiscover Farewell Festival - Credit: Denise Bradley

The annual trail, delivered in partnership with Wild in Art, raises crucial funds to help local charity Break make life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care. 

Those still needing to track down the last of the 79 sculptures they are yet to see can use the GoGoDiscover app to find them all, where details of how to support Break are included, as they are on all of the sculpture plinths.

Oscar, eight, learns about real mammoth teeth from collector Paul Macro, with some of the bones and

Oscar, eight, learns about real mammoth teeth from collector Paul Macro, with some of the bones and teeth he has found along the Norfolk coast, at the GoGoDiscover Farewell Festival - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Forum in Norwich hosted the Farewell Festival this weekend, where there were photo opportunities inside Shredasaurus’ cage, a trail treasure hunt with limited edition merchandise up for grabs, the chance to meet artists who designed the sculptures and illuminations on the Castle at night. 

Sisters Callie, nine, and Alise Hicks, five, in the cage with the Shredosaurus at the GoGoDiscover

Sisters Callie, nine, and Alise Hicks, five, in the cage with the Shredosaurus at the GoGoDiscover Farewell Festival - Credit: Denise Bradley

Robin Buck, nine, with a T-Rex at the GoGoDiscover Farewell Festival.

Robin Buck, nine, with a T.rex at the GoGoDiscover Farewell Festival - Credit: Denise Bradley

Zikaree Semper, three, tries to esape from the cage with the Shredosaurus at the GoGoDiscover Farewe

Zikaree Semper, three, tries to esape from the cage with the Shredosaurus at the GoGoDiscover Farewell Festival - Credit: Denise Bradley

Artist rebecca Amphlett helps Olivia Kempson, 10, with her mosaic at the GoGoDiscover Farewell Festi

Artist rebecca Amphlett helps Olivia Kempson, 10, with her mosaic at the GoGoDiscover Farewell Festival - Credit: Denise Bradley

Chantry Place GoGoDiscover

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant


