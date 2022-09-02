Margaret's Mammoth is at the heart of GoGoDiscover trail

There is a very special mammoth with a prehistoric connection on the GoGoDiscover trail – which is about to enter its final week on the streets of Norfolk.

Margaret’s Mammoth has a particularly special place at the heart of the trail, delivered by local charity Break in partnership with Wild in Art, that has seen 55 T.rex and 24 Steppe mammoths scattered around the county this summer.

Designed by local artist Phil Daniels, the sculpture is named after Margaret Hems who, along with her husband Harold, caught the attention of palaeontologists across the globe when they discovered the first bone of what would turn out to be the most complete Steppe Mammoth skeleton ever found in Britain.

The West Runton Mammoth skull and tusk being lifted out during the 1995 excavation - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

Her daughter, Alson Norman, explains: “Mum loved being a key part of the discovery of the West Runton Mammoth. She was enthusiastic about engaging as many people as possible in the story of the Steppe Mammoth, and what it tells us about the Middle Pleistocene in Norfolk.

“She would have been delighted to have Phil Daniels’ sculpture named in her honour and approved of how it encourages visitors to West Runton to find out more about the deep history of this very special coast, while also raising money for a good cause.”

Sponsored by North Norfolk Council, her namesake’s sculpture is a realistic masterpiece. Located at the Deep History Coast Point at West Runton, it has been created using specialist resins to give a textured surface making the mammoth look truly lifelike.

Sadly, Ms Hems passed away in January 2021 before she could see the mammoth but to celebrate the find and the Deep History Coast, the Seaview Cafe at West Runton has recently taken loan of a cast replica of the tibula found by the couple from Cromer Museum and has created a dedicated display on the mammoths that once roamed the area.

With just over a week to go before the trail finishes on Saturday, September 10, time is running out for explorers to find the T.rex sculptures in Norwich and the mammoths outside the city centre and towns including King’s Lynn, Cromer and Wroxham.

Complete the trail

The 2022 GoGoDiscover trail aims to raise crucial cash for Break, which makes life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

You can locate the 79 sculptures by downloading the GoGoDiscover app for £1.79 on your mobile device or picking up a map - for a suggested donation of £1 - from trail map hubs including The Forum, the Royal Arcade, Jarrold, the Pensthorpe gift shop, Duke’s Head Hotel in King’s Lynn, Sea View Café in West Runton and Break retail shops across the county.

One of the GoGoDiscover trail’s supporting partners is Chantry Place, with the Norwich shopping centre hosting six T.rex sculptures as well as 31 of the miniature Breakasaurus T.rex sculptures.

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant

