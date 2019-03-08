A146 closed at roundabout following three vehicle collision

Emergency services on the scene of a crash on the A146 at Stockton. Picture: South Norfolk Police South Norfolk Police

A crash between three vehicles has closed one of the main routes in the south of the county.

The A146 is currently closed to traffic heading towards Norwich at the Stockton roundabout, following a crash between three vehicles on Friday evening.

Emergency services are on the scene with police warning that while the Beccles bound carriageway is open, traffic is very heavy.

South Norfolk police Tweeted: "The A146 Norwich bound at Stockton roundabout is clues due to three vehicle RTC.

"The road is opem Beccles bound but traffic is very heavy.

"Road conditions are very wet, please drive with care as police are dealing with multiple RTCs throughout South Norfolk."

It comes after another incident on the A47, near Thickthorn, which saw heavy tailbacks on the eastbound carriageway of the road and tailbacks for two miles.