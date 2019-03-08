Heavy tailbacks on A47 following crash

Motorists are facing lengthy rush hour delays this evening following a crash on the A47.

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash close to the Thickthorn junction on the eastbound carriageway.

Eye witness accounts report tailbacks of around two miles, with large queues of traffic between Thickthorn and the Colney junction, also reporting seeing "at least five sets of blue lights".

Traffic reports from the AA say motorists can expect severe delays of around 18 minutes, with traffic travelling at an average speed of five miles per hour.

The road is down to one lane towards Great Yarmouth while emergency services tend to the scene.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: "We are working to get the road reopened as soon as possible but it is down to one lane.

"Delays are present so please avoid if possible."

