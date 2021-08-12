Three stabbed in city centre brawl involving 20 people

Published: 3:22 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 4:40 PM August 12, 2021

Police vehicles remained on scene into Wednesday morning after the mass brawl in the early hours - Credit: Ben Hardy

Three people were stabbed and taken to hospital after a fight involving 20 people in Norwich city centre's clubbing district.

Two men, both aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of assault following the mass brawl in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police were called to Prince of Wales Road, at the junction with Cathedral Street, at 2.50am on Wednesday — with the three who sustained minor knife wounds requiring hospital treatment.

Cathedral Street remains sealed off on Wednesday morning in Norwich - Credit: Ben Hardy

They have since been discharged.

The men arrested and taken in for questioning have been released on bail until September 8 while enquiries continue.

Since the fight, neighbours have spoken out about crime rates in the area making them nervous in their own homes — with altercations in the street becoming an all-too-common occurrence.

One 25-year-old woman living on Prince of Wales Road, who did not want to be identified, said she often feels "unsafe".

She said: "In the past three months, there was a rape down where Rose Lane car park is, an unnamed body was found near Mousehold and my neighbour's window has been smashed in.

The street was clear of any police vehicles and cordon as of lunchtime yesterday - Credit: Sarah Burgess

"The police presence is such an 'everyday' thing now that when they aren't called it's a shock.

"I moved here in November and several times I've been followed and threatened.

"I've even had someone try to run into my building after me."

She added: "Fights break out down Prince of Wales Road all the time, no matter what time of day.

"There's constantly people taking drugs, even during broad daylight. One guy sits at the Prince of Wales Square just inhaling lighter gas. It's so bad the police can no longer contain it."

Staff at Piccolo's said they were helping police with enquiries, but could not comment any further - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Another woman living on Cathedral Street said she also witnessed people inhaling gas down by her house, and despite only moving there in January was looking to rent elsewhere.

"I don't feel safe at night anymore", she said. "As a single woman, just walking down here at night makes me nervous."

Anyone who witnessed the fight on Wednesday or has dashcam footage should contact Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 36 of August 11, 2021.