'I don't feel safe here anymore' - Neighbours speak out after city brawl

Published: 3:35 PM August 11, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM August 11, 2021

The street was clear of any police vehicles and cordon as of lunchtime today - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Neighbours say they are tempted to up and move as repeated fights on a city centre street have left many feeling "nervous" in their own homes.

People living on Cathedral Street in Norwich woke to police cars and "masses of tape" blocking their junction with Prince of Wales Road this morning following a mass brawl outside Piccolos takeaway at 2.50am.

Police vehicles remained on the scene this morning after officers were called to a "late night incident" on Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

Two 18-year-old boys were arrested and others taken to hospital where they were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

For some of the residents, it is a depressingly familiar scene.

One woman who lives on the street, but did not want to be named, said: "There was a fight a couple of days ago, and another big one in that exact spot about two months ago with a bunch of young girls.

"Something is always kicking off there.

"I saw all the emergency services heading to this morning's fight too. They were practically right outside my house.

"I was just hanging outside one of the clubs when I saw dozens of flashing lights from the police and ambulances heading to Piccolos.

"As I got closer someone told me two people had been stabbed."

Staff at Piccolo's said they were helping police with enquiries, but could not comment any further - Credit: Sarah Burgess

She added: "I was too scared to go home so I stayed at my friends. I'm looking to move out as soon as possible.

"As a single woman, I don't feel safe anymore. Just walking down here at night makes me nervous."

Another resident, who came home at 5.30am to find his street cordoned off, said the whole thing was "pretty shocking".

"There was masses of police tape", he said.

"The noise here on a Friday and Saturday is a joke, but the weekdays are usually quite eerie, so it was pretty shocking to see."

Jack Meehan, who has lived on the street for two-and-a-half years, said the area is usually eerie and quiet on a weekday - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Jack Meehan, who has lived there for two-and-a-half years but is soon due to move, said weekends were "always pretty bad" in the city's clubbing district — but that weekdays were often "dead" and the fight was "out of the ordinary".

"I went to the gym at about midnight and nothing was kicking off then. There wasn't a soul about", he said.

Piccolos said it was helping police with enquiries and would not be able to comment.