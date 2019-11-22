Three people freed by firefighters after crash shuts road

Emergency services were called to a crash at the Premier Inn near Easton. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

Three people have been freed by firefighters after a crash which has shut a road.

Emergency services were called to the crash, close to the Norfolk Showground, at just after 5pm on Friday (November 22).

Firefighters from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston joined Norfolk police at the Dereham Road crash, near the Premier Inn.

The road was shut in both directions.

Norfolk police said access to Easton would have to be via the A47 Easton roundabout.

Konectbus tweeted that the 6.15pm service 4 from Norwich would be unable to serve Easton.