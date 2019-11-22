Two men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Two men have died in a crash in Dereham Road near the Norfolk Showground. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Archant

Two men have died following a crash near the Norfolk Showground.

The incident happened on the A1074 Dereham Road at 5pm on Friday when a blue Subaru Legacy car was involved in a collision with two pedestrians.

The driver of the Subaru, a man in his 30s, died at the scene. One of the pedestrians, a man in his 40s, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The second pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. She remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed while emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, dealt with the incident. It reopened at 1.20am Saturday morning.

Police would like to hear from witnesses and anybody who may have seen the manner of driving of the vehicle immediately before the collision. They would also like to speak to anybody who was in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to email Andrew Hughes in the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham at andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or telephone 101 quoting reference number 313 of November 22 2019.