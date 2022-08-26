Three-day festival will begin fond farewells to GoGoDiscover trail

Prideasaurus is based at the Millennium Library at the Forum in Norwich, designed by artist Martin Wall and sponsored by Norwich BID - Credit: Break

There will be an opportunity to say goodbye to the GoGoDiscover trail’s prehistoric herd at a three-day festival in Norwich.

Celebrating the T.rex and mammoth sculptures and the charity behind the trail, Break, the festival will be held at the Forum between Friday, September 2 and Sunday, September 4.

The event will bring fun for all the family and a chance to take in the trail before the sculptures head off to new homes.

There will be photo opportunities inside Shredasaurus’ cage, a trail treasure hunt with a bundle of limited edition GoGoDiscover merchandise up for grabs, the chance to meet the artists who designed the sculptures and illuminations on the Castle at night.

Break are encouraging people to come along and help them celebrate the fantastic work the trail does for young people in care.

Delivered in partnership with Wild in Art, the trail raises valuable funds for local charity Break, which makes life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

“This is our chance to say thank you to the public who have been so supportive of the trail and the charity,” explains Break’s partnership manager Eleanor Edge.

“We’ve got so much going on over the weekend with free activities, to photo ops and some fantastic giveaways. Although we’re unable to have the sculptures all under one roof, people will be able to see all 24 mammoths in digital form in the Forum and if they’ve got the app they can unlock them all over the weekend.

“The trail has been really popular this year and this is a great opportunity for everyone to celebrate the sculptures, get some last minute dino-hunting in and, if they’ve enjoyed the trail, to pop a donation in one of our buckets to help us make life better for young people leaving care.”

With the trail ending on Saturday, September 10, the festival will give people a last chance to see all the sculptures in situ before they go to auction, which will be held at Norwich Cathedral on September 28.

‘Break gave me a second chance’

My name’s Hayden, I grew up in care. When I got to 16 I thought I was big enough to hit the world on my own. I signed the paperwork, took myself out of a care home and just couldn’t cope with it by myself, even though I thought I could.

I struggled a hell of a lot, got into debt, money problems, drug issues, went downhill. I got to the point where life just got too hard - I was homeless, I needed money, so I committed a crime and ended up in prison. Break gave me a second chance with SCSC (Staying Close, Staying Connected). When I was released from jail they housed me and my life’s been different ever since.

A lot of people in care don’t talk to their family members, so to know that you’ve got someone there that feels like a parental role reassures you. It’s just comforting knowing you’ve got someone there who cares for you and will provide for you and will be there – from your darkest hour to the best hours of your life. 100pc, it’s family.

They’re the reason I sorted myself. They’re the reason I am the dad I am today. Without Break there I’d be a completely different person than today.

Complete the trail

The 2022 GoGoDiscover trail aims to raise crucial cash for Break, which makes life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

You can locate the 79 sculptures by downloading the GoGoDiscover app for £1.79 on your mobile device or picking up a map - for a suggested donation of £1 - from trail map hubs including The Forum, the Royal Arcade, Jarrold, the Pensthorpe gift shop, Duke’s Head Hotel in King’s Lynn, Sea View Café in West Runton and Break retail shops across the county.

One of the GoGoDiscover trail’s supporting partners is Chantry Place, with the Norwich shopping centre hosting six T.rex sculptures as well as 31 of the miniature Breakasaurus T.rex sculptures.

Can you collect them all?

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book is on sale now, with 78 stickers to collect including 12 special shiny stickers.

The 60-page book is priced at £5 and includes full details and trail maps. The book and stickers, priced at £1 for a pack of five, can be purchased from East of England Co-op stores, Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers.

They can also be purchased online from norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover, where bundles of a sticker book and 20 packs are available for just £15.

For the duration of the trail, each edition of the EDP, Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News will include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers - plus each Saturday edition of the EDP and Evening News will include double vouchers.

