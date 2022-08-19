The inspiring story of how 'Yoodles' joined the GoGoDiscover trail

GoGoDiscover artist Tori Woolley, AKA The Pink Hare, designed the Yoodle-Saurus for this year's trail - Credit: Tori Woolley

Designing sculptures for this summer’s GoGoDiscover trail had an added meaning for some of the artists involved, who have been able to use the process as a form of therapy.

This is particularly true of one T.rex, Yoodle-Saurus, designed by art student Tori Woolley - who is also known as the Pink Hare.

A recent graduate in illustration from Norwich University of the Arts, Tori cites her colourful creations, that she calls ‘Yoodles’, as having helped her through her struggles with anxiety, depression and anorexia.

The Yoodle-Saurus GoGoDiscover sculpture is outside the Marsh office in Queens Road, Norwich - Credit: Break

A blend between the words 'you' and 'doodles', Yoodles have helped her to express herself when words could not, acting as a coping strategy and a way of releasing her negative thoughts.

She explains: “I’ve always loved art, but during some of my worst times I would often find myself scribbling and doodling shapes and patterns, then one day I looked down and saw they were little characters.

“This was the start of the Yoodles. They are about being you in that moment, just relaxing and letting go. Each one is never quite like the other and each means something different, apart from two regular characters I call Dust Bunny and Dino.”

Sponsored by Marsh, Yoodle-Saurus can be found outside the company’s offices on Queen’s Road in Norwich.

Tori adds: “I’m incredibly lucky that I’ve been able to find something that has enabled me to channel my thoughts and feelings during some very difficult times.

“Each day still holds is own challenges, but my Yoodles are always there to remind me just how far I’ve come.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to share them through Yoodle-Saurus, and I hope that when people learn the meaning behind the Yoodles, it will inspire them find to their own creative release.”

Art and creativity are well known as among the ways that can help improve mental health, and trail organisers Break, who deliver GoGoDiscover with Wild in Art, also understand its importance in helping the young people they support.

Break Therapeutic Services (BTS) work closely with young people who have had challenging early experiences and use the arts as a form of therapy, particularly for those that have experienced trauma.

If you would like to donate to Break, head to break-charity.org.

SUMMER FUN

The 2022 GoGoDiscover trail T.rex and mammoth sculptures will be on display until Saturday, September 10, when they will be removed for the annual auction to raise further funds for Break.

The project aims to raise crucial cash for the charity, which makes life better for children and young people who are on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

You can locate the 79 sculptures by downloading the GoGoDiscover app for £1.79 on your mobile device or picking up a map - for a suggested donation of £1 - from trail map hubs including The Forum, the Royal Arcade, Jarrold, the Pensthorpe gift shop, Duke’s Head Hotel in King’s Lynn, Sea View Café in West Runton and Break retail shops across the county.

One of the GoGoDiscover trail’s supporting partners is Chantry Place, with the Norwich shopping centre currently hosting six T.rex sculptures as well as 31 of the miniature Breakasaurus T.rex sculptures.

Chantry Place shopping centre in Norwich is a presenting partner of the 2022 GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Archant

YOUNG ARTIST

One of the youngest artists to design a sculpture for this year’s GoGoDiscover trail was Laura Hawkins.

The 25-year-old designed Cactusaurus, sculpture number 41 on the map, based outside QD in Anglia Square.

Ms Hawkins graduated graphic design from Norwich University of the Arts in 2020 and saw details of Break’s call for artists for the 2022 trail in the EDP and on the Break website, having volunteered as a Trail Ranger in 2018 and 2021.

Laura Hawkins designed the Cactusaurus GoGoDiscover sculpture commissioned by QD - Credit: QD

Sponsored by QD, the design was inspired by Ms Hawkins’ extensive - and still growing - collection of cacti that currently fills two windowsills at her home.

She said: “Break is a brilliant local charity and I am pleased to be working on such a fun project. The trail is a great way to get children interested in art and to raise awareness of such a worthy cause.

“The support from the other artists while I have been working on Cactusaurus has been brilliant.”

CAN YOU COLLECT THEM ALL?

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book is on sale now, with 78 stickers to collect including 12 special shiny stickers.

The 60-page book is priced at £5 and includes full details and trail maps. The book and stickers, priced at £1 for a pack of five, can be purchased from East of England Co-op stores, Langleys Toys and Games and independent retailers.

They can also be purchased online from norfolkstore.co.uk/go-go-discover, where bundles of a sticker book and 20 packs are available for just £15.

For the duration of the trail, each edition of the EDP, Evening News, Great Yarmouth Mercury, Dereham Times, Fakenham & Wells Times, Beccles & Bungay Journal, Lowestoft Journal and North Norfolk News will include a voucher that you can redeem from retailers for a free pack of stickers - plus each Saturday edition of the EDP and Evening News will include double vouchers.

If you’re on the hunt for swaps, head down to the GoGoDiscover exhibition at The Forum, where stickers are available in exchange for a donation – alongside merchandise and much more.

The GoGoDiscover Norwich and Norfolk 2022 Sticker Book - Credit: Archant

SWAP SHOP

Have you almost finished your GoGoDiscover 2022 sticker album?

Head to Chantry Place shopping centre on Wednesday, August 24 to swap your spares for the final stickers you need at the GoGoDiscover swap shop.

The stall will be open outside Langleys on the lower ground floor between 11am and 2pm.

There will be a maximum number of 15 swaps but individual stickers will be available to purchase for 20p.