Crowds rock out at Norwich 80s concert with Billy Ocean
PUBLISHED: 19:06 25 May 2019
Blanc Photography 2013
Crowds of people made the most of the afternoon sun and sweltered in fancy dress at an 80s rock concert in Norwich.
With temperatures almost reaching 20C, it is well and truly festival season and revellers kicked off the start of May half-term with Let's Rock Norwich.
Some 12,000 people gathered at Earlham Park on Saturday for the retro festival to rock out to chart-topping 80s acts, with headliner Billy Ocean to hit the stage at 9.30pm.
The Trinidadian-English R&B singer is most famous for hits including When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going, Caribbean Queen and Get Outta my Dreams, Get into My Car.
Other performers included Thomas Dolby, Cutting Crew, Limahl, Kim Appleby, Nik Kershaw, Go West and Midge Ure.
Scores of people got into the festival spirit by dressing up for the occasion, with Star Wars characters and bright pink flamingos blended in the crowds.
The family-friendly event also included plenty of activities for youngsters at Kids' Kingdom, with an interactive circus, face painting and inflatables.
Thousands are expected to return to the park for the Sunday Sessions concert to watch headline act Noel Gallagher perform with his band High Flying Birds.