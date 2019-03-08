Search

Crowds rock out at Norwich 80s concert with Billy Ocean

PUBLISHED: 19:06 25 May 2019

Cutting Crew perform their hits on a sunny Bank Holiday weekend in Norwich - Let's Rock. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Cutting Crew perform their hits on a sunny Bank Holiday weekend in Norwich - Let's Rock. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Blanc Photography 2013

Crowds of people made the most of the afternoon sun and sweltered in fancy dress at an 80s rock concert in Norwich.

Crowds Flock to Earlham Park, Norwich, for Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Picture: Lee BlanchflowerCrowds Flock to Earlham Park, Norwich, for Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Picture: Lee Blanchflower

With temperatures almost reaching 20C, it is well and truly festival season and revellers kicked off the start of May half-term with Let's Rock Norwich.

Some 12,000 people gathered at Earlham Park on Saturday for the retro festival to rock out to chart-topping 80s acts, with headliner Billy Ocean to hit the stage at 9.30pm.

The Trinidadian-English R&B singer is most famous for hits including When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going, Caribbean Queen and Get Outta my Dreams, Get into My Car.

Earlham Park in Norwich hosts Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Lee BlanchflowerEarlham Park in Norwich hosts Let's Rock 2019. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Other performers included Thomas Dolby, Cutting Crew, Limahl, Kim Appleby, Nik Kershaw, Go West and Midge Ure.

Scores of people got into the festival spirit by dressing up for the occasion, with Star Wars characters and bright pink flamingos blended in the crowds.

The family-friendly event also included plenty of activities for youngsters at Kids' Kingdom, with an interactive circus, face painting and inflatables.

Thousands are expected to return to the park for the Sunday Sessions concert to watch headline act Noel Gallagher perform with his band High Flying Birds.

Crowds rock out at Norwich 80s concert with Billy Ocean

