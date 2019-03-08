Search

Thousands get set for weekend of music in Norwich with Let's Rock and the Sunday Sessions

PUBLISHED: 08:41 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 25 May 2019

Noel Gallagher will headline the Sunday Sessions in Norwich. Picture: Lawrence Watson

Archant

Thousands of music fans will be heading for Earlham Park in Norwich this weekend for two days of live performances taking in the best of 1980s nostalgia and culminating in a performance from former Oasis star Noel Gallagher.

15,000 fans turned out for the Let's Rock festival at Earlham Park last year. Picture: Let's Rock15,000 fans turned out for the Let's Rock festival at Earlham Park last year. Picture: Let's Rock

The city park is hosting Let's Rock today and the Sunday Sessions tomorrow.

What can I expect at Let's Rock Norwich?

Let's Rock brings chart-topping 80s acts, along with a Kids' Kingdom with an interactive circus, face painting and inflatables.

Headliners at this years event are Trinidadian-English R&B singer Billy Ocean, whose hits including When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going, Suddenly and Caribbean Queen, Andy Bell, best known as the lead singer of synth-pop duo Erasure, and Marc Almond who has sold 30 million records worldwide and his biggest solo hit away from his band Soft Cell was 1989 number one single Something's Gotten Hold of My Heart, featuring Gene Pitney.

Other acts performing include Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Midge Ure, Go West, Nik Kershaw, Kim Appleby, From The Jam, Limahl, Thomas Dolby, Cutting Crew, Belouis Some, Owen Paul, Jennie "Belle Star" Matthias, Musical Youth, Westworld and Black Lace's Conga Party.

What time does it start?

Gates open at 11am, with music starting at 12pm and continuing until 10.30pm.

Are tickets still available?

Some tickets are still available at letsrocknorwich.com/tickets



Who is performing at the Sunday Sessions?

The headline act is Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, the band former by the former Oasis star in 2010.

Other acts include Razorlight, The Coral, Neon Waltz and Norwich four-piece punk rock ban Ducking Punches.

What time does it start?

Gates open at 1pm and the event is set to finish at 10.30pm.

Are tickets still available?

Some tickets are still available via the Sunday Sessions website.

How can I get to the events?

There will be 400 on-site parking spaces situated about a five minutes walk from the festival entrance.

Spaces are available on a first come first served basis and are priced at £15 per car.

All premium parking ticket holders must follow "pre-booked parking" signage from Earlham Road and must be booked in advance.

A dedicated taxi area will be provided at the event which will be situated in University Drive, near its junction with Bluebell Road and the postcode is NR4 7LN.

A normal bus service will run on the blue line 25 (via Unthank Road) and 26 bus route (via Earlham Road), which run between the city and UEA, but there extra relief buses on both routes from approximately 10pm to 11.59pm from Earlham Park main bus stop A to the city centre.

Konectbus (including Norwich Park & Ride) will be operating a special service.

Don't forget to look out for an eight-page supplement featuring photographs from the weekend's events in Monday's Evening News.

