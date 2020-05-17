Lucky player scoops £30,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford.

A player from a Norfolk town has won £30,000 by playing the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Thetford resident scooped the prize pot after their postcode, IP24 2TU, was revealed as winner in one of the latest draws, promoted on behalf of the Royal Voluntary Service.

Norfolk’s postcode lottery players have done particularly well in recent months, with six Garboldisham neighbours winning a share of £240,000 at the end of March.

“I’m gobsmacked to be honest,” said the Thetford winner, who asked to remain anonymous. “That was not what I was expecting to hear while I was doing some hoovering.

“I’m always the one with something to say and for the first time in my life I’m dumbstruck. I don’t think I’ve ever won anything.

“It’s going to make a real big difference. We can plan special things instead of dreaming about them.”

Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 32pc of ticket money going to good causes.