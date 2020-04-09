Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham.

Seven residents in a Norfolk village have won £240,000 by playing the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Garboldisham homeowners scooped a share of the prize pot after their postcode, IP22 2QN, was announced as winner in a draw promoted on behalf of cancer charity Clic Sargent.

Six players had one ticket, earning them £30,000 each, while a seventh doubled their prize to £60,000 having playing with two tickets.

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said one winner of £30,000, who wished to remain anonymous.

“I’ll put some away to enjoy myself when I can. These days you never know what’s round the corner so, whilst you want to enjoy the day, it’s good to be prepared.

“We’re going through rubbish times just now, so it’s nice to have this.”

Playing the People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 per month, with 32pc of ticket money going to good causes such as Clic Sargent, which has received £9.7 million in funding over the years.