Long awaited new rector announced for town

The Revd Canon Paul Cubitt and his wife Clare. Picture: Dereham and District Team Ministry Archant

A mid-Norfolk town is getting ready to welcome a new rector, after being told they might be without one for three years.

Dereham and District Team Ministry has announced that the Rev Canon Paul Cubitt, currently vicar of North Walsham, Edingthorpe, Worstead and Westwick, will be starting his new role on June 30 after the Lord Chancellor approved a new appointment.

Mr Cubitt will replace the Rev Canon Sally Theakston, who left the benefice last August to become chaplain to the new Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham Usher.

Evelyn Speed, from Dereham and District Team Ministry, said: "We have been truly blessed with Paul's appointment, as we had been warned when Sally left that it could be two to three years before we got anybody.

"This is fantastic news for Dereham, who look forward to welcoming Paul and Clare to Dereham and the surrounding villages."