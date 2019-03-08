Search

Fond farewell to rector leaving after 10 years

PUBLISHED: 07:35 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 30 July 2019

The Rev Sally Theakston is leaving after 10 years as Dereham team rector. She is pictured with her husband Michael. Picture: Doug Speed



A large congregation attended a farewell service for the Rev Canon Sally Theakston, who is leaving after 10 years as Dereham and District team rector.

The Rev Sally Theakston who is leaving after 10 years as Dereham rector. She is pictured at her farewell service with her husband Michael and members of the congregation. Picture: Doug Speed

Family, people from across the benefice, friendship colleagues from Denmark and local dignitaries were at the service.

Mrs Theakston and her husband Michael were presented with gifts including a commissioned water colour picture, showing the eight churches she has served and been responsible for.

The Rev Sally Theakston, centre, who is leaving after 10 years as Dereham rector. She is pictured at her farewell service with Jacob D Krogh Rasmussen from the Deanery of Hobro-Mariager, Denmark (left) and the Rev Gill Wells, team vicar for Shipdham. Picture; Doug Speed

They cut a decorated cake, made by Beverly Burton, before leaving the church, hand in hand for pastures new.

The Rev Sally Theakston, centre, who is leaving after 10 years as Dereham rector. She is pictured at her farewell service with her husband Michael. Picture; Doug Speed

The day finished with a leaving party at Swanton Morley Village Hall

Mrs Theakston will continue to work in the Diocese of Norwich as assistant director of ordinands.

Evelyn Speed, from St Nicholas church. said: "They will be greatly missed by all areas of life in Dereham and surrounding villages to which they have contributed so much time and energy."

