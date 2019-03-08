Fond farewell to rector leaving after 10 years
PUBLISHED: 07:35 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 30 July 2019
Archant
A large congregation attended a farewell service for the Rev Canon Sally Theakston, who is leaving after 10 years as Dereham and District team rector.
Family, people from across the benefice, friendship colleagues from Denmark and local dignitaries were at the service.
Mrs Theakston and her husband Michael were presented with gifts including a commissioned water colour picture, showing the eight churches she has served and been responsible for.
They cut a decorated cake, made by Beverly Burton, before leaving the church, hand in hand for pastures new.
The day finished with a leaving party at Swanton Morley Village Hall
Mrs Theakston will continue to work in the Diocese of Norwich as assistant director of ordinands.
Evelyn Speed, from St Nicholas church. said: "They will be greatly missed by all areas of life in Dereham and surrounding villages to which they have contributed so much time and energy."