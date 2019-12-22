Video

Landlords canoe to safety after flooding causes 'huge lake' in pub garden

A town centre pub garden has turned into a 'huge lake' after torrential rain caused floods in Norfolk. Photo: Grain Brewery Archant

A village pub has become stranded by flooding, with its garden having turned into 'a huge lake' overnight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Geldeston Locks pub. The Geldeston Locks pub.

After becoming stranded, the pub's manager had to send her husband out on a canoe to get flood supplies for the family who live at the pub and have become stuck.

The Locks, in Geldeston, were forced to cancel their Sunday roast and annual Winter Solstice celebrations "for the first time ever" after torrential rain caused flooding in the region.

Based in the Waveney Valley near Beccles, The Locks had to close on Saturday evening, December 21, as a result of torrential rain.

Now more flooding overnight has caused the pub to become stranded in a "huge lake".

Pub manager Jodie Barrett, 32, said: "The nearby tracks pretty quickly filled up, and that's cut us off.

READ MORE: Several flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

"We had to evacuate customers by 3.30pm on Saturday, as we didn't know how high the water would go.

"This morning we saw water in out beer garden for the first time. It's not great for business.

"We've had to cancel all booked roasts, and our Winter Solstice celebrations tonight.

"But we are still here, with our doors open, customers will just have to canoe to us."

The pub's owners, Grain Brewery, have apologised after having to cancel planned celebrations.

They said: "We are so sorry but the first time ever, the Winter Solstice celebration tonight at The Locks, Geldeston is CANCELLED.

"The Waveney Valley is flooded and the pub is now sitting alone in a huge lake. Looks like the days won't start getting longer after all."

The pub had previously closed on Saturday evening as a result of flooding.

The managers of the Geldeston Locks said in a Facebook post then: "Due to our track being under water we have made the decision to close the pub this evening. We will see what tomorrow brings."

On Sunday morning, the pub added: "There has been more flood water over night.

"The pub is not safe for performers, customers, staff and cars to attend this event in the dark. Sadly, we have no choice but to cancel hosting this event."