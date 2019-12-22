Search

Advanced search

Video

Landlords canoe to safety after flooding causes 'huge lake' in pub garden

PUBLISHED: 11:52 22 December 2019

A town centre pub garden has turned into a 'huge lake' after torrential rain caused floods in Norfolk. Photo: Grain Brewery

A town centre pub garden has turned into a 'huge lake' after torrential rain caused floods in Norfolk. Photo: Grain Brewery

Archant

A village pub has become stranded by flooding, with its garden having turned into 'a huge lake' overnight.

The Geldeston Locks pub.The Geldeston Locks pub.

After becoming stranded, the pub's manager had to send her husband out on a canoe to get flood supplies for the family who live at the pub and have become stuck.

The Locks, in Geldeston, were forced to cancel their Sunday roast and annual Winter Solstice celebrations "for the first time ever" after torrential rain caused flooding in the region.

Based in the Waveney Valley near Beccles, The Locks had to close on Saturday evening, December 21, as a result of torrential rain.

Now more flooding overnight has caused the pub to become stranded in a "huge lake".

Pub manager Jodie Barrett, 32, said: "The nearby tracks pretty quickly filled up, and that's cut us off.

READ MORE: Several flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

"We had to evacuate customers by 3.30pm on Saturday, as we didn't know how high the water would go.

"This morning we saw water in out beer garden for the first time. It's not great for business.

"We've had to cancel all booked roasts, and our Winter Solstice celebrations tonight.

"But we are still here, with our doors open, customers will just have to canoe to us."

The pub's owners, Grain Brewery, have apologised after having to cancel planned celebrations.

They said: "We are so sorry but the first time ever, the Winter Solstice celebration tonight at The Locks, Geldeston is CANCELLED.

"The Waveney Valley is flooded and the pub is now sitting alone in a huge lake. Looks like the days won't start getting longer after all."

The pub had previously closed on Saturday evening as a result of flooding.

The managers of the Geldeston Locks said in a Facebook post then: "Due to our track being under water we have made the decision to close the pub this evening. We will see what tomorrow brings."

On Sunday morning, the pub added: "There has been more flood water over night.

"The pub is not safe for performers, customers, staff and cars to attend this event in the dark. Sadly, we have no choice but to cancel hosting this event."

Most Read

‘Staggering’ - Driver five times limit among 10 arrested for drink-driving this weekend

Police arrested 10 people in the King's Lynn area for drink-driving this weekend. Picture: John Giles/PA Wire

How you can spot Santa over Norfolk this Christmas

Father Christmas on his sleigh. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Several flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Christmas memories precious for mum given weeks to live

Samantha Last, from Diss, with husband David. Picture: Last family

Are Norfolk’s parents turning their backs on private schools?

Town Close School, an independent prep school in Norwich. Picture: Town Close School

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

What happened at Prince of Wales Road on one of the busiest nights of 2019

Norwich SOS Bus staff look after a woman on the floor outside of a bar

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Landlords canoe to safety after flooding causes ‘huge lake’ in pub garden

A town centre pub garden has turned into a 'huge lake' after torrential rain caused floods in Norfolk. Photo: Grain Brewery

‘Staggering’ - Driver five times limit among 10 arrested for drink-driving this weekend

Police arrested 10 people in the King's Lynn area for drink-driving this weekend. Picture: John Giles/PA Wire

Landlord of 300-year-old pub reveals how adding B&B has helped it survive

Ben Duraj, owns theTrowel and Hammer pub, on St Stephens Road in Norwich, and has lodged plans to extend its B&B. Photo: Emily Thomson

Are Norfolk’s parents turning their backs on private schools?

Town Close School, an independent prep school in Norwich. Picture: Town Close School

See inside £325,000 city centre duplex with river views and three balconies

A two bedroom duplex on King Street is on the market for £325,000. Photo: William H Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists