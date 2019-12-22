Search

Several flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

PUBLISHED: 08:08 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 22 December 2019

A1101 Wash Road remains flooded.. Wash Road, Welney Friday 20 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Terry Harris

Parts of the region have been told to brace themselves for flooding, with a number of alerts from the Environment Agency in effect.

With more than 90 warnings in place nationwide, just one warning has been issued in Norfolk and Waveney, with those living close to the Chediston watercourse at Halesworth warned to expect flooding.

However, several, less severe alerts have also been put in place by the Environment Agency, particularly around the tidal rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne in the east of the county.

It comes following considerable periods of rain over the last few days, with Norwich-based forecasters weatherquest predicting more patchy spells of rain today.

Meanwhile, the A1101 Welney Wash road, which has been flooded for the past few days, looks set to remain closed for the best part of a week.

