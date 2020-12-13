Not so micro now - pub expands into next door and opens wine shop

Published: 3:01 PM December 13, 2020 Updated: 3:42 PM December 13, 2020

Will Chandler, the owner of The Gangway - Credit: Neil Didsbury

A north Norfolk pub has celebrated its first birthday by expanding and adding a new speciality wine shop to its offering.

The Gangway, in Cromer, opened its doors to customers on November 30, 2019.

At the time, Will Chandler and the team behind the micropub could not have foreseen the challenges 2020 would throw at them. But now, despite being closed for more time during their first 12 months than they were open, the team has celebrated the venue's first birthday by expanding.

Credit: Neil Didsbury

The Church Street venue has taken over the vacant premises next door, turning the former launderette into a new seating area offering space for larger groups and offering a more "homely feel".

Re-opening the venue under Tier Two restrictions on December 4, Mr Chandler said he, with help from other businesses in the town, including North Sea Coffee had spent the summer refurbishing the new space.

Credit: Neil Didsbury

He said: "We've spent since the summer doing it up but Covid caused it to slow down a bit."

Mr Chandler estimated the extension has cost around £10,000. He said: "It's really, really lovely I think we've made quite a big impact to this end of town, hopefully, it will bring more people to it.

"It's really hard with the bubbles situation so it's only family groups that can come in at the moment so it's not as busy.

"It's a much bigger seating space, when we go back to normality we will have an extra eight or nine tables, the general idea was to make the extension a lot more homely and have bigger tables for bigger groups."

Credit: Neil Didsbury

The business has also added a small wine shop called Plonk to the pub. Mr Chandler said; "We've joined up with our wine merchants to take advantage of the space while we can't sit big groups in here."

Mr Chandler said the addition of the wine shop meant The Gangway now stocked more than 100 wines and offered a "more specialist wine" selection which aside from the supermarkets was unique in the town.

He said people could drink in or takeaway so they could "enjoy The Gangway experience at home".