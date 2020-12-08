Cromer businesses chip in for special sealed charity auction

Published: 2:31 PM December 8, 2020

Becky Robinson of North Sea Coffee with Jo Thompson of North Norfolk Lifesaving Surf Club outside Roost in Cromer. - Credit: North Sea Coffee/North Norfolk Lifesaving Surf Club

A group of artists and independent businesses have joined forces to spread some festive cheer and raise money for a North Norfolk charity which provides life-saving training.

North Sea Coffee on the Promenade in Cromer is hosting a sealed auction in aid of its neighbours, North Norfolk Surf Living Saving Club (NNSLSC) which provides year-round life-saving training to people of all ages.

Becky Robinson of North Sea Coffee with Jo Thompson of North Norfolk Lifesaving Surf Club outside Roost in Cromer. - Credit: North Sea Coffee/ North Norfolk Surf Life Saving Club

Running throughout December, the sealed auction features 15 items from local businesses in the town, including The Massage Hut and Chris Key Furniture Restoration as well as original pieces of artwork from artists such as Mark Richardson and painter Paul Darley.

Details of the prizes are being posted on North Sea Coffee's Instagram and Facebook pages with bidders able to submit sealed bids by visiting the coffee shop in person or emailing in bids. All of the lots have also been curated into a festive display in the window of Roost florist on King's Street.

Jo Thompson, vice-chairman of NNSLSC, said: "We're really grateful that North Sea Coffee does this for us.

You may also want to watch:

"It's so lovely of them, all of the items are donated because the coffee shop is so nice to everyone. A lot of businesses have really pulled together."

Ms Thompson said in previous years the auction had raised more than £1,500 for the charity which had been put towards the upkeep and rent of the club's building.

She said 2020 had been a difficult year for the club after coronavirus put a stop to much of its fundraising activity and altered the way it could run its training sessions.

"Once we were allowed to get going, the hardest part has been making sure we are abiding by the rules the government and our own governing body. It's been really good but also hard," she said.

Becky Robinson, the owner of North Sea Coffee added: "The auction is a great way to promote the range of local businesses and artists who have donated - every one of which has a strong connection to Cromer.

"We couldn't have put together the amazing prizes without the generosity of all of the businesses and artists who have supported us."

Bids for auction items can be placed by emailing: northseacoffee@gmail.com.



