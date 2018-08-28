Search

New pub hoping to open in Norwich train station applies for premises licence

PUBLISHED: 15:20 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 30 January 2019

A photo of Norwich train station, taken in August 2017 by Peter Dent. Photo: Peter Dent

(c) copyright newzulu.com

A pub which is hoping to open in Norwich train station has applied for a premises licence.

It was revealed that The Beer House could be coming to the station earlier this month.

The SSP Group, which operates brands such as Burger King and Starbucks, applied for permission for the pub in the empty unit between WHSmith and the newly-opened M&S Food.

A decision is yet to be made on the full planning application.

But the firm has now lodged a bid for a premises licence, allowing them to serve alcohol, with the city council.

It would come into force on February 22, the application says, and would apply from 8am every day of the week until 11pm.

The application says the times the pub would be open to the public “may vary and will often depend on train timetables and station opening hours”.

The council received the application on January 24, with people given until February 21 to comment.

