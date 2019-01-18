Pub set to open inside Norwich Station

You’ll soon be able to start your train journey in style as a pub is set to open at Norwich Station.

The SSP Group has submitted an application to Norwich City Council for an industrial style pub in the empty unit between WH Smith and the newly opened M&S Food.

The company, which operate brands such as Burger King and Starbucks, operates over 600 retail and catering outlets at airports and railway stations across the UK.

This includes The Beer House which is currently recruiting for 14 bar staff, 10 full-time and four part-time, for Norwich Station.

The new pub will be created by designers Octopus ID and will have table and raised seating and ‘rusticated brickwork’.

The Beer House currently has seven branches across the UK including London Victoria, Manchester Victoria and Newcastle Airport.

The pub chain also sells traditional food such as fish and chips, burgers and a full English breakfast.

Some of the branches also sell regional food including haggis and neeps and tatties at the Glasgow Central Beer House.

The beer range at other locations includes Flying Dog Brewery, Brewdog and Goose Island Beer Company.