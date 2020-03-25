Search

Autographed flier from The Beatles’ only Norwich gig fetches thousands at auction

PUBLISHED: 14:04 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 25 March 2020

A signer flier of when The Beatles performed in Norwich is to go under the hammer. Picture: Omega Auctions

Omega Auctions

A signed poster from the one and only times The Beatles performed in Norwich has fetched thousands of pounds in an online auction.

John Lennon, left with other members of The Beatles at the Grosvenor Rooms in Norwich in 1963John Lennon, left with other members of The Beatles at the Grosvenor Rooms in Norwich in 1963

The flier, from the concert on Friday, May 17, 1963, containing the autographs of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr was placed under the virtual hammer yesterday.

It was sourced by an American Beatles collector and was being sold off by Merseyside-based Omega Auction.

And on Tuesday, a London-based collector of Fab Four merchandising splashed out £8,800 on the twice-folded flier, which held details of the bill of the Grosvenor Rooms concert.

Omega auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “Given the current climate the item really did do well. When items carry all four autographs they do have real value and when they are paired up with being from a rare or specific event that adds a premium.

“The winning bid was £8,800, but when you take into account fees and premiums the buyer will be paying closer to £11,000 overall.”

MORE: Beatles fans share their memories of the one time the band played in Norwich

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

