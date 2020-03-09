Rare memento of The Beatles' only Norwich gig to go under hammer

John Lennon, left with other members of The Beatles at the Grosvenor Rooms in Norwich in 1963

They once famously sang that money can't buy you love.

A signer flier of when The Beatles performed in Norwich is to go under the hammer. Picture: Omega Auctions A signer flier of when The Beatles performed in Norwich is to go under the hammer. Picture: Omega Auctions

However, an upcoming auction means it can buy you a rare memento of the time The Beatles performed in Norwich.

A flier advertising the band's concert at the Grosvenor in Norwich is set to go under the hammer later this month, complete with the autographs of the Fab Four themselves.

Held at the now closed venue on Prince of Wales Road on Friday, May 1963, the concert was the only occasion that John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr twisted and shouted their way into the fine city.

Now, Merseyside-based auctioneers Omega Auctions is placing a signed flier from the gig under the hammer - with a guide price of between £8,000 and £12,000.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: "The flier came to us from a US-based Beatles collector, who bought it from a Beatles dealer some years ago.

"It is hard to say where the dealer themselves got it from but they would likely have been from the Norwich area."

The rare piece of memorabilia is in good condition considering its age, though it has clear fold marks and a pin hole from where its original owner displayed it after the show.

Mr Fairweather added: "Any item with all four Beatles' autographs tends to fetch quite a bit as it is - maybe around £2,000 - but this one is particular rare as it is linked to a very specific performance. That adds to the value.

"There can't have been too many people at the concert and it was the only time The Beatles ever performed in Norwich, so it really is something rather rare."

The 1963 concert saw the Fab Four top a bill which also included Ricky Lee and The Hucklebucks. The band were paid £250 for the performance.

The auction will be held on Tuesday, March 24, in Newton-the -Willows, Merseyside, though bids can also be made via telephone (01925 873040) or online (omegaauctions.co.uk).

Possible setlist

While it is not clear what setlist The Beatles played on at the concert, it was likely similar to other concerts performed by the band in 1963 - which saw them perform more than 300 times in the year.

According to setlist.fm, the band performed a seven-song set at the Adelphi Theatre in Slough the following night - and on several other nights of the tour.

1. Some Other Guy

2. Do You Want To Know A Secret?

3. Love Me Do

4. From Me To You

5. Please Please Me

6. I Saw Her Standing There

7. Twist and Shout

Two songs that were certain to have been played are From Me To You and Please Please Me, both of which are included on the flier.