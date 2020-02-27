Search

Advanced search

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

27 February, 2020 - 18:00
Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Archant

The person who died at Norwich Railway Station was a 17-year-old boy, who was electrocuted.

Train services were cancelled while investigations were carried out. Picture: Dan GrimmerTrain services were cancelled while investigations were carried out. Picture: Dan Grimmer

British Transport Police are still investigating the circumstances which led to the youngster's death in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police, ambulance and firefighters from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the city station at just before 2am.

But the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police confirmed that the teenager's family have been informed. Police have not released any further details, but say they are still investigating exactly what happened.

Following the tragedy, the station was completely closed for part of Wednesday morning.

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Greater AngliaNorwich Railway Station. Picture: Greater Anglia

Three of the platforms - and the trains at them - were cordoned off while emergency services attended.

Platforms four to six then reopened and, at just after 7am, the remaining platforms reopened.

Disruption continued until the early afternoon, with cancellations, delays and revisions.

Passengers between Norwich and London, Great Yarmouth, Sheringham, Lowestoft and Cambridge were among those affected.

Replacement coaches were laid on and travellers were able to use train tickets on buses.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman had said on Wednesday: "Emergency services were called to attend an incident at Norwich railway station at around 1.45am.

"Sadly, a person died and investigations are ongoing to establish what happened.

"We would like to thank our staff, who all worked hard under difficult circumstances, and our customers for their patience and understanding while we worked to restore the service.

"The station was closed until 7am and as a result, several services were cancelled or delayed."

A spokeswoman for East of England Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the station at around 1.40am on Wednesday.

An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance officer vehicle and an East Anglian Air Ambulance response car went to the scene.

An inquest into the teenager's death will be opened in due course.

Most Read

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

List of Norfolk villages set to receive fast broadband revealed

County Broadband urges Norfolk villages to join Hyperfast full-fibre network. Picture: County Broadband

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Norwich cafe set to close after seven years

Wild Thyme will close in July after seven years. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

REVEALED: Maps show route for dualled A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton . Pic: Highways England.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

‘I love Emi Buendia’ - Farke defends his tough stance

Emi Buendia has to fight his way back into the Norwich City first team Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Primark fuels rumours about new Great Yarmouth store with cryptic tweet

New signs in Palmers shop windows proclaim the 'last few days' of its closing down sale as it prepares to shut for good Picture: Liz Coates

City v Leicester - Press Conference RECAP: Hernandez undergoes knee surgery; Zimbo out for Foxes

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez has undergone knee surgery for the second time this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24