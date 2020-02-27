Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer Archant

The person who died at Norwich Railway Station was a 17-year-old boy, who was electrocuted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Train services were cancelled while investigations were carried out. Picture: Dan Grimmer Train services were cancelled while investigations were carried out. Picture: Dan Grimmer

British Transport Police are still investigating the circumstances which led to the youngster's death in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police, ambulance and firefighters from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the city station at just before 2am.

But the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

British Transport Police confirmed that the teenager's family have been informed. Police have not released any further details, but say they are still investigating exactly what happened.

Following the tragedy, the station was completely closed for part of Wednesday morning.

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Greater Anglia Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Greater Anglia

Three of the platforms - and the trains at them - were cordoned off while emergency services attended.

Platforms four to six then reopened and, at just after 7am, the remaining platforms reopened.

Disruption continued until the early afternoon, with cancellations, delays and revisions.

Passengers between Norwich and London, Great Yarmouth, Sheringham, Lowestoft and Cambridge were among those affected.

Replacement coaches were laid on and travellers were able to use train tickets on buses.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman had said on Wednesday: "Emergency services were called to attend an incident at Norwich railway station at around 1.45am.

"Sadly, a person died and investigations are ongoing to establish what happened.

"We would like to thank our staff, who all worked hard under difficult circumstances, and our customers for their patience and understanding while we worked to restore the service.

"The station was closed until 7am and as a result, several services were cancelled or delayed."

A spokeswoman for East of England Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the station at around 1.40am on Wednesday.

An ambulance, two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance officer vehicle and an East Anglian Air Ambulance response car went to the scene.

An inquest into the teenager's death will be opened in due course.