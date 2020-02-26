Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer Archant

A person has died after an incident at Norwich Railway Station.

Buses are replacing trains at Norwich Station. Picture Dan Grimmer Buses are replacing trains at Norwich Station. Picture Dan Grimmer

Police and Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to the station at just before 2am today (Wednesday, February 26).

British Transport Police said: "We remain on scene at #Norwich station following a fatality earlier this morning. The station is currently closed while enquiries into the incident continue. Please check with

@greateranglia before you travel. Thank you for your patience."

Three of the platforms - including the trains waiting at were cordoned off and, for a period, the station was completely shut, with no services running in or out.

A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture; Dan Grimmer A person has died at Norwich Station. Picture; Dan Grimmer

However, platforms four to six then re-opened and, at just after 7am, Greater Anglia tweeted that emergency services had allowed the lines to be re-opened.

But they warned: "Due to the disruption caused, services leaving Norwich will be subject to cancellations and delays."

Passengers between Norwich and London, Great Yarmouth, Sheringham, Lowestoft and Cambridge were affected. Replacement coaches were laid on and travellers were able to use train tickets on buses.

Richard Clinnick, who lives in Norwich and is head of news, print and digital at RAIL magazine, was at the station this morning for his commute to work.

He said: "A grim morning here at Norwich station after a horrible situation overnight.

"Three platforms of impounded trains, including mine, and police still on scene.

"For any angry commuters...just remember someone's family has been ripped apart."

He praised Greater Anglia staff for doing a "wonderful job under trying circumstances".