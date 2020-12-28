Delivery van breaks down after driving through flood water

Video

Published: 10:55 AM December 28, 2020

Smoke pours from the engine of an Asda delivery van after the driver attempted to drive through flood water from the River Wensum on Costessey Road, Taverham. - Credit: Ian Goodson

An Asda delivery van broke down on the outskirts of Norwich after attempting to drive through flood water.

Passer-by Ian Goodson said there were signs in place telling drivers that Costessey Road in Taverham was closed with flood water from the River Wensum covering the road, but the driver of the van attempted to make it through on Sunday.

However, after driving for several seconds through very deep water, the van's engine cuts out, bringing it to a standstill.

Footage shows the driver attempting to restart the engine, but instead a cloud of smoke comes out from under the bonnet. There is also damage to the number plate on the front of the van.

Mr Goodson said: "All the electrics went off, with a puff of smoke.

"A local guy in a Range Rover pulled him out of the water and the driver said it was his first day back."

The driver was not injured in the incident, but Mr Goodson said it could have been more serious had he lost control of the van.

Flood water from the River Wensum on Costessey Road, Taverham. - Credit: Ian Goodson

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said it had received a number of calls in previous days involving people who had attempted to drive into excess surface water or large puddles and becoming stuck.

A little further down river from Taverham, photos taken on Sunday showed the high waters of the Wensum at Hellesdon Mill.

James Christopher Long, who has run the Norwich Weather Livestreams channels on social media for five years, said he had never seen water levels so high in the area.



