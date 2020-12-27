IN PICTURES: River Wensum water level 'still rising' at Hellesdon
- Credit: Norwich Weather Livestreams
Residents and drivers have been warned to be vigilant in the Hellesdon area of Norwich with water levels still rising on the River Wensum.
Photos taken today (Sunday, December 27) show how high the river is after heavy rain over the Christmas period.
Some footpaths are completely covered by water, while the river water is getting closer to the Hellesdon Mill Lane.
James Christopher Long, who has run the Norwich Weather Livestreams channels on social media for five years, said he had never seen the water levels so high in the area.
He said: "I went down there [on Saturday] night at 10pm until midnight and it has gone up another four inches since then. It will take a while for all the water from upstream to get down to Hellesdon.
You may also want to watch:
"We still have possible snow showers and there will be a lot of ice on the roads over the next few days. Gritters can't get everywhere so it's important for drivers to be on their guard."
Most Read
- 1 Body of missing man found in market town
- 2 Nine flood warnings in place across Norfolk
- 3 People flee homes as river bursts banks for first time in 50 years
- 4 Storm Bella causes swathe of power cuts
- 5 Which businesses can stay open in Tier Four?
- 6 Ex-Norwich City player and Hellesdon High teacher Mike Sutton dies
- 7 Hundreds being evacuated from homes as flooding 'imminent'
- 8 Homeowners pick up the pieces after devastating flash floods
- 9 Search for 92-year-old who went missing on Boxing Day
- 10 Bomb disposal squad called out to Norwich