IN PICTURES: River Wensum water level 'still rising' at Hellesdon

Published: 5:27 PM December 27, 2020

High water levels on the River Wensum at Hellesdon Mill, Norwich, on Sunday afternoon, December 27. - Credit: Norwich Weather Livestreams

Residents and drivers have been warned to be vigilant in the Hellesdon area of Norwich with water levels still rising on the River Wensum.

Photos taken today (Sunday, December 27) show how high the river is after heavy rain over the Christmas period.

Some footpaths are completely covered by water, while the river water is getting closer to the Hellesdon Mill Lane.

James Christopher Long, who has run the Norwich Weather Livestreams channels on social media for five years, said he had never seen the water levels so high in the area.

He said: "I went down there [on Saturday] night at 10pm until midnight and it has gone up another four inches since then. It will take a while for all the water from upstream to get down to Hellesdon.

"We still have possible snow showers and there will be a lot of ice on the roads over the next few days. Gritters can't get everywhere so it's important for drivers to be on their guard."

High water levels on the River Wensum at Hellesdon Mill, Norwich, on Sunday afternoon, December 27. - Credit: Norwich Weather Livestreams

