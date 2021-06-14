Norfolk 87-year-old missing since Sunday night

Published: 10:04 AM June 14, 2021 Updated: 10:48 AM June 14, 2021

Margaret Smith, 87, is missing from her Swanton Morley home. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are asking for help to find a missing 87-year-old in Norfolk.

Margaret Smith was last seen at her home in Dereham Road, Swanton Morley, shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday, June 13.

She is described as white, 5ft 4in and of slim build with short grey hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue trousers, a floral blouse and a navy cardigan.

Residents and landowners are asked to check their outbuildings and the grounds of their properties.

Anyone who may have seen Margaret or know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 535 of Sunday, June 13, 2021.