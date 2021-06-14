Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home
- Credit: Supplied by Murray Smith
The son of a missing 87-year-old woman has pleaded with people to look out for her.
Margaret Smith was last seen at her home at the Lincoln House care home in Dereham Road, Swanton Morley, shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday, June 13.
Son Murray Smith, who lives in Lingwood, said he was hopeful she would be found soon.
Mr Smith, 60, said: "She has Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. She would probably be able to tell you her name but she may not be able to tell you where she lives.
"I am the kind of person whose mind races and thinks 'what if this? What if that?' It only takes one person to spot her. Social media has been helpful in getting the message out, but whether it will bear fruit is anyone's guess."
Mr Smith said his mother had lived at the care home for about 18 months, and before she had lived in Toftwood. She is a grandmother, and a former librarian at Dereham Neatherd High School.
Mr Smith said: "She is probably known to a good number of ex-pupils who live in the area."
Police described Mrs Smith as white, 5ft 4in and of slim build with short grey hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue trousers, a floral blouse and a navy cardigan.
Most Read
- 1 Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire
- 2 11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining
- 3 Thieves swam across river to steal paddleboards from new firm
- 4 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
- 5 Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed
- 6 In pictures: England fans enjoy Euro 2020 win at Norwich fan park
- 7 Child taken to hospital after being pulled from the sea
- 8 'Be responsible' - coastguard issues warning after seven-year-old is rescued from sea
- 9 Plans proposed for 'flexible' space in derelict area of popular park
- 10 Neighbours tell of shock as murder probe launched
Residents and landowners have been asked to check their outbuildings and the grounds of their properties.
Anyone who may have seen Margaret or know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 535 of Sunday, June 13, 2021.