News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:18 AM June 14, 2021    Updated: 11:30 AM June 14, 2021
Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. 

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. - Credit: Supplied by Murray Smith

The son of a missing 87-year-old woman has pleaded with people to look out for her. 

Margaret Smith was last seen at her home at the Lincoln House care home in Dereham Road, Swanton Morley, shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday, June 13.

Son Murray Smith, who lives in Lingwood, said he was hopeful she would be found soon.

Mr Smith, 60, said: "She has Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. She would probably be able to tell you her name but she may not be able to tell you where she lives. 

"I am the kind of person whose mind races and thinks 'what if this? What if that?' It only takes one person to spot her. Social media has been helpful in getting the message out, but whether it will bear fruit is anyone's guess."

Margaret Smith, 80, is missing from her Swanton Morley home.

Margaret Smith, 80, is missing from her Swanton Morley home. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Mr Smith said his mother had lived at the care home for about 18 months, and before she had lived in Toftwood. She is a grandmother, and a former librarian at Dereham Neatherd High School.

Mr Smith said: "She is probably known to a good number of ex-pupils who live in the area."

Police described Mrs Smith as white, 5ft 4in and of slim build with short grey hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue trousers, a floral blouse and a navy cardigan.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire
  2. 2 11 Norfolk cafés perfect for outdoor dining
  3. 3 Thieves swam across river to steal paddleboards from new firm
  1. 4 Man in critical condition after Norwich assault
  2. 5 Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed
  3. 6 In pictures: England fans enjoy Euro 2020 win at Norwich fan park
  4. 7 Child taken to hospital after being pulled from the sea
  5. 8 'Be responsible' - coastguard issues warning after seven-year-old is rescued from sea
  6. 9 Plans proposed for 'flexible' space in derelict area of popular park
  7. 10 Neighbours tell of shock as murder probe launched

Residents and landowners have been asked to check their outbuildings and the grounds of their properties.

Anyone who may have seen Margaret or know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 535 of Sunday, June 13, 2021. 

Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich.

Norfolk Live | Video

Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Auntie Anne's, Castle Quarter, Norwich

Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Kelly High who is crowdfunding for her daughter Sienna High (pictured) who has been diagnosed with h

Family told baby with half a working heart has weeks to live

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich.

Norfolk Live | Video

Police seal off building site in Norwich

David Hannant and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon