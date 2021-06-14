Son's plea for help as mum, 87, goes missing from care home

Published: 11:18 AM June 14, 2021 Updated: 11:30 AM June 14, 2021

Margaret Smith, who has gone missing from her home in Swanton Morley. - Credit: Supplied by Murray Smith

The son of a missing 87-year-old woman has pleaded with people to look out for her.

Margaret Smith was last seen at her home at the Lincoln House care home in Dereham Road, Swanton Morley, shortly after 9.30pm on Sunday, June 13.

Son Murray Smith, who lives in Lingwood, said he was hopeful she would be found soon.

Mr Smith, 60, said: "She has Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. She would probably be able to tell you her name but she may not be able to tell you where she lives.

"I am the kind of person whose mind races and thinks 'what if this? What if that?' It only takes one person to spot her. Social media has been helpful in getting the message out, but whether it will bear fruit is anyone's guess."

Margaret Smith, 80, is missing from her Swanton Morley home. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Mr Smith said his mother had lived at the care home for about 18 months, and before she had lived in Toftwood. She is a grandmother, and a former librarian at Dereham Neatherd High School.

Mr Smith said: "She is probably known to a good number of ex-pupils who live in the area."

Police described Mrs Smith as white, 5ft 4in and of slim build with short grey hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing light blue trousers, a floral blouse and a navy cardigan.

Residents and landowners have been asked to check their outbuildings and the grounds of their properties.

Anyone who may have seen Margaret or know of her whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 535 of Sunday, June 13, 2021.