Video
Has ANOTHER piece of Banksy artwork been discovered?
- Credit: @MaskedAMHP
Another suspected Banksy work has been discovered in a mid Suffolk village.
There is growing excitement in Rickinghall, near Diss, after the piece popped up in an exhibition at St Mary's Church.
It features a mouse carrying a pot of paint and a roller brush, with the words "I MISS BEING A TREE" written in capitals below.
The Rickinghall Art Exhibition has been taking place in the village church over the course of the weekend.
Its curator, Caroline Davidson, as well as the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, have been contacted for comment.
On Friday, Banksy confirmed he was behind a series of works which appeared across Norfolk and Suffolk in recent days.
They appeared in locations including Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft, Cromer and King's Lynn.
The elusive graffiti artist revealed he was responsible with a video on his Instagram account entitled "A Great British Spraycation".
Some of the pieces have, however, sadly been defaced.
