Has ANOTHER piece of Banksy artwork been discovered?

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:04 PM August 15, 2021    Updated: 4:16 PM August 15, 2021
Another potential Banksy has appeared in the mid Suffolk village of Rickinghall, near Diss

Another suspected Banksy work has been discovered in a mid Suffolk village. 

There is growing excitement in Rickinghall, near Diss, after the piece popped up in an exhibition at St Mary's Church. 

Another potential Banksy has appeared in the mid Suffolk village of Rickinghall, near Diss

It features a mouse carrying a pot of paint and a roller brush, with the words "I MISS BEING A TREE" written in capitals below. 

The Rickinghall Art Exhibition has been taking place in the village church over the course of the weekend. 

Its curator, Caroline Davidson, as well as the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, have been contacted for comment. 

On Friday, Banksy confirmed he was behind a series of works which appeared across Norfolk and Suffolk in recent days.  

They appeared in locations including Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, Lowestoft, Cromer and King's Lynn. 

Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft, which is believed to be

Banksy artwork which appeared in Lowestoft - Credit: PA

The elusive graffiti artist revealed he was responsible with a video on his Instagram account entitled "A Great British Spraycation".

Some of the pieces have, however, sadly been defaced

Banksy artwork which was produced in Gorleston

Banksy artwork which was produced in Gorleston - Credit: Banksy

A suspected Banksy piece has appeared in Lowestoft at the crossing of London Road North and Regent R

Banksy artwork on London Road North in Lowestoft - Credit: Julie Martin


