News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Survey

Have rising prices had a big impact on your life?

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 11:50 AM April 19, 2022
Updated: 11:57 AM April 19, 2022
Supermarket

The cost of groceries is now 5.2pc higher than it was a year ago. - Credit: PA

Rising prices are dominating conversations across the country as the cost of living crisis starts to bite - and we want to hear how you have been affected.

Average fuel bills have increased by around £693 annually - or 54 per cent - from £1,277 to £1,971 to hit households hard, especially those on low incomes.

However, higher energy prices are not the only way we are all feeling the pinch.

Many of us are also seeing a 1.25pc increase in National Insurance contributions, the cost of groceries is 5.2pc higher than it was a year ago, petrol prices have surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and inflation has hit its highest level in nearly a decade.

To help us build up a picture of how it is affecting Norfolk families we'd like to hear how the cost of living crisis is impacting you and what your thoughts and concerns are.

You can take part in the survey below and we will report back on the results in the weeks ahead.


Cost of Living
Norfolk

Don't Miss

File photo dated 05/11/2020 of the supermarket Sainsbury's who has said it is on track to beat profi

Easter

From Tesco to B&Q: When are major shops open over the Easter weekend?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The incident has caused the A17 to remain closed between Pullover roundabout and Sutton Bridge.

Updated

Large blaze in west Norfolk closed A17 for 12 hours

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Highgate

Forensics and cordon in place at scene of murder investigation

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon