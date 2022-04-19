Have rising prices had a big impact on your life?

Survey

Rising prices are dominating conversations across the country as the cost of living crisis starts to bite - and we want to hear how you have been affected.

Average fuel bills have increased by around £693 annually - or 54 per cent - from £1,277 to £1,971 to hit households hard, especially those on low incomes.

However, higher energy prices are not the only way we are all feeling the pinch.

Many of us are also seeing a 1.25pc increase in National Insurance contributions, the cost of groceries is 5.2pc higher than it was a year ago, petrol prices have surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and inflation has hit its highest level in nearly a decade.

To help us build up a picture of how it is affecting Norfolk families we'd like to hear how the cost of living crisis is impacting you and what your thoughts and concerns are.

You can take part in the survey below and we will report back on the results in the weeks ahead.

