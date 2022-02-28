Your everyday food shop could continue rising over the months ahead

The cost of the average packet of pasta has increased by 41pc - Credit: Archant

Store cupboard staples like pasta and tin tomatoes are seeing significant price hikes and those within the food industry are warning that they will continue to rise.

In just one year, the price of an average packet of pasta has risen by 41pc, increasing to 72p from 51p, and a tin of tomatoes by 29pc, to 45p from 35p.

Other food staples such as potatoes, rice and margarine have also seen price hikes over the last year.

Gordon Chetwood, boss of Pasta Foods, which has factories in Norwich and Great Yarmouth, said that the increasing price of pasta is down to a substantial rise in the cost of durum wheat.

This crop is the key ingredient needed to make pasta and costs 40pc more than this time last year due to weather conditions where the crop is grown, with Canada seeing extreme heat and Europe extreme rain.

Even food producers that have not seen the cost of raw ingredients increase, the rise in gas and electricity costs, along with the rising price of petrol will mean that many aspects of food production from transport to packaging will be higher.

Steve Short, managing director of Accent Fresh - Credit: Steve Short

Steve Short, managing director of Downham Market-based Accent Fresh, which supplies fresh produce, diary and dried goods to the hospitality, education and care home sectors, has also noticed the price of food increasing.

He said: "Imported product, such as salad items like tomatoes and cucumbers, are 10-15pc higher. We've had a slightly more favourable exchange rate that has helped keep costs down but that is evening out now.

"We are seeing cost increases from fuel and labour.

"Diary has seen big increases in the last four months and prices are 15pc higher at a rough guess. This is mainly due to logistics, labour and fuel."

Mr Short has also seen price rises on dried foods such as pasta and tin tomatoes and that much of the cost increase is due to "logistics and fuel".

Looking ahead, he thinks that the rising costs will continue.

He said: "Living Wage changes will affect some of the labour costs for farmers and growers.

"There is the question of how far fuel and energy prices will rise."

These costs rises could impact shoppers, who are already seeing the price of everyday foods increasing.

A basket of 15 items, for example, is now £1.38 more expensive than a year ago, up to £17.16 from £15.84.

The Food Foundation reported that the end of last year, food prices had increased by 2.37pc since the start of the year.

It reported that the price of pasta had increased by 16pc compared to the start of the year and the cost of bread and cereal was also going up.

Overall starchy staples, which includes foods like rice as well as pasta, was 1.66pc higher and meat and fish products 1.06pc higher.

Emily Balsdon from Norfolk Community Advice Network - Credit: Norfolk Community Advice Network

Emily Balsdon, director of Norfolk Community Advice Network (NCAN) said that "all kinds of people are feeling the impact of rising food prices" and having to spend more for the basic items they always buy.

She said: "We’re not talking luxury items here, but the everyday essentials such as dried pasta. Combined with the rising costs of utilities bills from the next quarter onwards, we are all facing a significantly worse situation than usual.

"The groups of people affected by this is widening too, way beyond those who are struggling because they are living on benefits.

"It’s likely there will be people reading this who can no longer afford to do a weekly shop, and they haven’t been in this position before. It’s important they know they aren’t alone and rather than worrying about going without food we’d encourage them to ask for help without fear of any judgement.

"All our NCAN advice services are free and confidential. You can get a professional referral to a local foodbank from any of the NCAN advice agencies, from your GP or from social workers."





How much is food rising by?

In a year a basket of 15 items has increased by £1.38 (8pc) from £15.84 to £17.16.

An average packet of spaghetti has increased by 21p (41pc), from 51p to 72p.

A 400g can of tin tomatoes has increased by 10p (29pc), from 35p to 45p.

2.5g of potatoes have increased by 2p (2pc), from 96p to 98p.

A number of reasons are leading to the food price increases, including rising petrol prices and higher energy bills.

Overall, the rising costs are impacting inflation which has been rising at its fastest rate in 30 years and financial experts predict will peak in April.

The war in Ukraine, however, could see costs rise further as oil prices increase and supplies of gas being disrupted.

This means that families may see costs remain high until for a number of months and, some are warning, maybe until the end of the year.