Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:06 AM June 22, 2022
Sung Kang with staff at the Bird in Hand in Wreningham.

Sung Kang with staff at the Bird in Hand in Wreningham. - Credit: The Bird in Hand

An actor famous for starring in the Fast & Furious and Star Wars franchises has been spotted dining at a pub in Norfolk. 

Sung Kang visited the Bird In Hand in Wreningham on Tuesday, June 21, for a drink and a traditional British meal

Alex Brake, co-owner of the pub, said the 50-year-old, who plays Han Lue in the Fast & Furious franchise, was "very friendly" and wanted to try his hand at pouring a pint of Guinness.

He said: "I believe he was visiting Lotus, I imagine doing something with the launch of their new Evora, which is bringing quite a few people to the area.

Fifth Brother (Sung Kang) and Stormtroopers in Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fifth Brother, played by Sung Kang, and Stormtroopers in Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series. - Credit: PA/Lucasfilm Ltd

"He popped in for a traditional British meal while he was in the area and he was very friendly, he was happy to chat with everyone and take pictures.

"He even FaceTimed a few friends of people in the pub who were big Fast & Furious fans.

"We had him behind the bar because he wanted to have a go at pulling a pint of Guinness which he did very well.

"He came across as a really nice chap and was more than happy to give everyone what they wanted."

It comes as the final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which features Kang as Fifth Brother, airs on Disney Plus.

