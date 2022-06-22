Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub
- Credit: The Bird in Hand
An actor famous for starring in the Fast & Furious and Star Wars franchises has been spotted dining at a pub in Norfolk.
Sung Kang visited the Bird In Hand in Wreningham on Tuesday, June 21, for a drink and a traditional British meal
Alex Brake, co-owner of the pub, said the 50-year-old, who plays Han Lue in the Fast & Furious franchise, was "very friendly" and wanted to try his hand at pouring a pint of Guinness.
He said: "I believe he was visiting Lotus, I imagine doing something with the launch of their new Evora, which is bringing quite a few people to the area.
"He popped in for a traditional British meal while he was in the area and he was very friendly, he was happy to chat with everyone and take pictures.
"He even FaceTimed a few friends of people in the pub who were big Fast & Furious fans.
"We had him behind the bar because he wanted to have a go at pulling a pint of Guinness which he did very well.
"He came across as a really nice chap and was more than happy to give everyone what they wanted."
It comes as the final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which features Kang as Fifth Brother, airs on Disney Plus.