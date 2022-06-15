News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Food & Drink

Award-winning pub launching mobile bar after spotting 'gap in the market'

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:15 PM June 15, 2022
The Bird in Hand in Wreningham, run by siblings Alex and Lizzie Brake, is launching a mobile bar. 

The Bird in Hand in Wreningham, run by siblings Alex and Lizzie Brake, is launching a mobile bar. - Credit: The Bird in Hand

The team at an award-winning Norfolk pub are hitting the road this summer with a new mobile bar.

The Bird in Hand in Wreningham, near Wymondham, which also offers bed and breakfast accommodation, is owned by brother-and-sister duo Alex and Lizzie Brake. 

They have decided to diversify by converting a former mobile council library into a huge bar, which will be ready in four to six weeks. 

It will be able to cope with high demand with two hatches, two tills, and two serving stations and will go to events across Norfolk and Suffolk, including car club meets.

It will serve draught lager, gins, ciders, craft beers, and a range of soft drinks.

Alex and Lizzie Brake behind the bar. Picture: ALEX BRAKE

Alex and Lizzie Brake run The Bird in Hand in Wreningham. - Credit: Archant

Mr Brake said: "We are always looking for ways to diversify and spotted a gap in the market as many people convert horseboxes, but we will be able to carry and serve more.

"We are very excited and will launch it with a big live music event at the pub." 

Food and Drink
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The A146 is blocked after a container fell off a lorry it was travelling on

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Road blocked after shipping container falls off lorry

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich Uni

Hospital named and shamed over free staff overnight parking failure

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Heavy traffic has been reported after a crash near the NDR on Monday afternoon

Norfolk Live News

Heavy traffic disruption after crash closes road near NDR

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Kings Head in Belton has undergone a garden revamp. 

Food and Drink

Enjoy afternoon sea or fish and chips al fresco after pub's garden revamp 

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon