Award-winning pub launching mobile bar after spotting 'gap in the market'

The Bird in Hand in Wreningham, run by siblings Alex and Lizzie Brake, is launching a mobile bar. - Credit: The Bird in Hand

The team at an award-winning Norfolk pub are hitting the road this summer with a new mobile bar.

The Bird in Hand in Wreningham, near Wymondham, which also offers bed and breakfast accommodation, is owned by brother-and-sister duo Alex and Lizzie Brake.

They have decided to diversify by converting a former mobile council library into a huge bar, which will be ready in four to six weeks.

It will be able to cope with high demand with two hatches, two tills, and two serving stations and will go to events across Norfolk and Suffolk, including car club meets.

It will serve draught lager, gins, ciders, craft beers, and a range of soft drinks.

Alex and Lizzie Brake run The Bird in Hand in Wreningham. - Credit: Archant

Mr Brake said: "We are always looking for ways to diversify and spotted a gap in the market as many people convert horseboxes, but we will be able to carry and serve more.

"We are very excited and will launch it with a big live music event at the pub."