'A lot more work to do' - Piles of rubbish left after Sundown Festival

Published: 6:30 PM September 6, 2021

Rubbish and tents left at the Royal Norfolk Showground where Sundown Festival took place.

Piles of rubbish and discarded tents have been left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival, despite incentives to reduce litter.

The last revellers left the site at midday on Monday, with 20,000 people attending each day over the weekend.

Left behind was a carpet of carrier bags and cans, with many tents not taken home too.

It was a similar picture in 2019, the last Sundown to go ahead as it was cancelled last year due to Covid, and rubbish was still there a week later.

Rubbish and tents left at the Royal Norfolk Showground where Sundown Festival took place.

While the organisers had vowed to tackle the issue by introducing incentives, they admit there is still more to be done.

All camping tickets in 2021 had a £5 refundable litter bond, which festival-goers could get back by filling up a bin bag.

The Sundown Festival organisers said: "We are grateful to be able to use the Showground as our home for Sundown and we take seriously our responsibility to leave the site as we found it.

Rubbish and tents left at the Royal Norfolk Showground where Sundown Festival took place.

"Our clean-up teams have been out across the site all day to start the job, with larger items due to be cleared by Friday and a 'fine pick' of remaining small pieces of litter to complete the process at the weekend.



"This year for the first time we have introduced a £5 ‘litter bond’ and we are pleased to say we’ve had good engagement from the audience, filling two industrial-sized skips with the waste they collected, bagged and dropped off.

"Although this is a positive first step in working with our audience to change campsite behaviours, we and our festival-goers have a lot more work to do.

"We will continue to work with our festival-goers to reduce the amount left behind so they can help us make a real difference in 2022."

Local charity Mandalay Wellbeing is also collecting suitable discarded tents to donate to vulnerable individuals.

Rubbish and tents left at the Royal Norfolk Showground where Sundown Festival took place.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Showground said: “We’re delighted the Sundown Festival has been a huge success this weekend.

"The festival finished earlier today (Monday) and the organisers are already working hard to clear up the Showground, which will take a number of days."





Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival.





The main stage at the Sundown Festival.

The Castle stage at the Sundown Festival.




