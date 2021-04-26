Stunning video reveals sea of colourful tulip fields

Video

Published: 2:24 PM April 26, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM April 26, 2021

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington. - Credit: Paul Ovenden

A stunning video captured by a drone pilot has revealed a sea of multi-coloured tulips in full display.

Tulip fields off the A148 at Hillington are being opened to visitors from Wednesday, April 28 and tickets to tour the colourful spring attraction sold out within days of them going on sale.

More than 4,000 people have booked a 45-minute tour and proceeds will go to Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

Photographs and video taken by drone pilot Paul Ovenden of Norfolk Drones has revealed the extent of the tulips coverage, with striking rows of colour taking hold of the fields at Hillington.

More than 12 millions bulbs are said to have been planted in the fields.

Sophie Hooker from the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House in the tulip fields at Hillington, near King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Hospice Tapping House has so far raised £12,000 in sales and its marketing officer Sophie Hooker thanked farmer Mark Eves, landowner Michael Rae and Ffokes for their support.

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington - Credit: Chris Bishop

Millions of tulips will be n bloom for the next few weeks before being harvested - Credit: Chris Bishop







