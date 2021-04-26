News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Stunning video reveals sea of colourful tulip fields

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:24 PM April 26, 2021    Updated: 2:34 PM April 26, 2021
More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington.

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington. - Credit: Paul Ovenden

A stunning video captured by a drone pilot has revealed a sea of multi-coloured tulips in full display.

Tulip fields off the A148 at Hillington are being opened to visitors from Wednesday, April 28 and tickets to tour the colourful spring attraction sold out within days of them going on sale.

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington.

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington. - Credit: Paul Ovenden

More than 4,000 people have booked a 45-minute tour and proceeds will go to Norfolk Hospice Tapping House.

Photographs and video taken by drone pilot Paul Ovenden of Norfolk Drones has revealed the extent of the tulips coverage, with striking rows of colour taking hold of the fields at Hillington.

More than 12 millions bulbs are said to have been planted in the fields.

tulip fields 2021

Sophie Hooker from the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House in the tulip fields at Hillington, near King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington.

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington. - Credit: Paul Ovenden

Norfolk Hospice Tapping House has so far raised £12,000 in sales and its marketing officer Sophie Hooker thanked farmer Mark Eves, landowner Michael Rae and Ffokes for their support.

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington.

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington. - Credit: Paul Ovenden

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington.

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington. - Credit: Paul Ovenden

tulip fields 2021

More then 12 million bulbs have been planted in fields at Hillington - Credit: Chris Bishop

tulip fields 2021

Millions of tulips will be n bloom for the next few weeks before being harvested - Credit: Chris Bishop



You may also want to watch:

Norfolk
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cuckoo Road, Stow Bridge, near King's Lynn Norfolk

Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
A red kite has been shot dead and hung from a tree in Cockley Cley

Endangered red kite shot dead and hung from tree

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Klara Hawes Norfolk

Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Cafe Gelato in Norwich welcomed Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

5 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus