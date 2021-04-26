Tulip tours sell out after thousands buy tickets to see fields

Published: 7:00 AM April 26, 2021

Tickets to tour Norfolk's most colourful spring attraction have sold out within days of going on sale.

Tulip fields off the A148 are being opened to visitors from Wednesday. More than 4,000 people have booked a 45-minute tour.

Proceeds will be going to the nearby Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, which has already raised £12,000 in sales and hopes to boost the amount by selling merchandise and donations

Sophie Hooker, the hospice's marketing officer, said the support from the local community had been "incredible".

"The pandemic has had quite a lot of impact on our fundraising," she said. "This is our first event since last year.

"I think people are just happy to be out doing things. It's really pretty, it's a nice day out.

"We'd like to thank Mark Eves, the farmer, Norfolk Tulips, Michael Rae the landowner and the Ffolkes for hosting it - it wouldn't have been possible without them."

