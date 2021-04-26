Tulip tours sell out after thousands buy tickets to see fields
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Tickets to tour Norfolk's most colourful spring attraction have sold out within days of going on sale.
Tulip fields off the A148 are being opened to visitors from Wednesday. More than 4,000 people have booked a 45-minute tour.
Proceeds will be going to the nearby Norfolk Hospice Tapping House, which has already raised £12,000 in sales and hopes to boost the amount by selling merchandise and donations
Sophie Hooker, the hospice's marketing officer, said the support from the local community had been "incredible".
"The pandemic has had quite a lot of impact on our fundraising," she said. "This is our first event since last year.
"I think people are just happy to be out doing things. It's really pretty, it's a nice day out.
"We'd like to thank Mark Eves, the farmer, Norfolk Tulips, Michael Rae the landowner and the Ffolkes for hosting it - it wouldn't have been possible without them."
Most Read
- 1 Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross
- 2 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
- 3 WATCH: Footage of fire tearing through bungalow
- 4 Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz
- 5 Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000
- 6 Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital
- 7 Plan to add 200 more houses to 1,196-home development
- 8 Man taken to hospital after fire destroys bungalow roof
- 9 Photos show damage caused in bungalow blaze
- 10 Seven crews tackle blaze in derelict building